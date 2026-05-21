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Apple is bringing back a sought-after MagSafe accessory

This accessory was designed by the Los Angeles-based artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Hikawa Grip for iPhone
The Hikawa Grip is making a comeback! | Image by Apple
Apple is bringing back one MagSafe accessory that sold out in the first few days of its debut. It's part of a strong focus on accessibility and also tied to the upcoming iOS 27 launch.

The Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand



This accessory was designed by the Los Angeles-based artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa. It's an attempt to make holding your iPhone as comfortable as possible, accommodating various grips, and also serving as a stand when you put your phone down.

The Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand is made from premium silicone, soft to the touch, and can double as both a vertical and horizontal phone stand. Here's what Apple has to say about it:

The Hikawa Grip & Stand is a MagSafe compatible adaptive accessory for iPhone designed by Bailey Hikawa. Informed by direct input from individuals with disabilities affecting muscle strength, dexterity, and hand control, this ergonomic grip was designed with accessibility in mind from the ground up. The grip uses magnets to securely snap onto any iPhone with MagSafe, can be removed with ease, and doubles as a stand to support iPhone at two different viewing angles, both vertically and horizontally.


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40 years of accessibility


The Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone was initially announced back in November last year as a part of the 40 years of accessibility celebration.

The accessory was sold exclusively by Apple, and the stock ran out in just a couple of days. Now the Hikawa Grip is making a comeback, and you will be able to order from the Apple Store online.

For the first time ever, this accessory will also be available worldwide as a part of a collaboration between Apple and PopSockets.

iOS 27 is coming with a huge focus on accessibility



Speaking of accessibility, Apple also announced a couple of new AI-powered accessibility features that will be coming with iOS 27.

VoiceOver and Magnifier are both getting an AI boost, aiming to help people with vision impairments better understand what's on screen.

Voice Control will also be able to understand natural language thanks to AI, and users won't need to remember specific phrases to be able to use the tool.

Any video will have the option to show captioned subtitles as well, and power wheelchair users with VisionPro will have the ability to control their wheelchair with their eyes.

Price and availability of the Hikawa Phone Grip



The Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone is available to order today from the official Apple store online.

It can be ordered in three colors: blue, orange, and stone, and will set you back $54.95. Let's hope Apple stocked enough inventory this time, but it might sell out as quickly as the last time, so if you're a fan, get yours now.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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