The disappointment over a potential Pixel 10 Pro Fold delay is a good sign for Google

The murmurings of a potential delay for Google's upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold have been met with a surprising level of disappointment from the tech community. While no delay is ever ideal, the collective sigh of impatience suggests that Google has finally hit a sweet spot with its foldable lineup. The very idea that waiting a little longer for this device is a source of frustration is a strong indicator that Google is, indeed, doing something right in a market that is only getting more competitive.









This later release date, if it holds true, puts Google at a strategic disadvantage, especially with Samsung's recently launched and already popular Galaxy Z Fold 7 making waves. The foldable market is no longer a novelty but a fierce battleground for innovation, and timing is everything. A two month head start for Samsung is a significant challenge for Google to overcome.

Do you have FOMO over the Pixel 10 Pro Fold? Yes, I want this new foldable so bad. Not at all. I'm not into foldables. Not at all. I am curious, but I'm not going to buy it. Not at all. Nothing about it interests me. Yes, I want this new foldable so bad. 0% Not at all. I'm not into foldables. 50% Not at all. I am curious, but I'm not going to buy it. 0% Not at all. Nothing about it interests me. 50%





What the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have that its predecessor doesn't





The anticipation for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not without merit. Leaks and rumors paint a picture of a device that looks just about the same as its predecessor, but still packing some notable upgrades. The new foldable is expected to feature a larger 6.4 inch external display, offering a more traditional smartphone experience when closed. Internally, the device is said to be powered by Google's new Tensor G5 chip.





While not considered a huge leap by some, this is actually a crucial development, as the G5 is rumored to be a fully custom design manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm process. This could translate to significant gains in performance and power efficiency, addressing some of the criticisms leveled at previous Tensor generations.





Other rumored upgrades include a larger 5,015 mAh battery, improved thermal management, and the inclusion of Qi2 wireless charging with a new "PixelSnap" magnetic system. These are not just incremental updates but a concerted effort by Google to build a premium, no compromise foldable.



Recommended Stories

Pixel 10 Pro Fold leaked image and render. | Image credit — Evan Blass





The competition is fierce





However, the competition is not standing still. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has set a new benchmark for what a foldable can be. It's lighter and thinner than its predecessor, boasts a powerful 200MP main camera, and is powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Samsung is also leaning heavily into artificial intelligence, with a suite of features optimized for the larger foldable screen. From a hardware perspective, the Z Fold 7 is a tour de force. Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold will need to deliver on all its promises to compete effectively.





The broader foldable market is at an interesting inflection point. While still a niche segment, it's a high growth, high margin area that is attracting more and more consumers. However, barriers to adoption remain. High prices and concerns about durability are the two main reasons why many people are still hesitant to switch to a foldable device.





People still want it, though





For Google to succeed, it needs to not only deliver a compelling product but also convince mainstream consumers that the benefits of a foldable device outweigh the risks. The positive buzz around the Pixel 10 Pro Fold , and the disappointment at its potential delay, suggests that Google is on the right track.





From my perspective, the emotional response to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 's rumored delay is the most telling sign of Google's progress. It's one thing to launch a technically impressive device; it's another to create a product that people are genuinely excited about. I've personally even read comments online to the tune of "I'm almost glad it's being delayed so I have more time to save up for it." No joke. If almost feels like the FOMO (fear or missing out) is real and yours truly is guilty of having it.





If Google can capitalize on this anticipation and deliver a device that lives up to the hype, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be a turning point for the company in the foldable space. The wait until October may be a little longer than we'd like, but if it results in a more polished and reliable product, it will be well worth it. The foldable race is a marathon, not a sprint, and Google seems to be hitting its stride.