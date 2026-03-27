Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in Mexico
Apple's Tap to Pay now covers the whole of North America.
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Apple users in Mexico can now use Tap to Pay | Image by PhoneArena
A couple of days ago, on March 24th, Apple announced a new all-in-one business platform, called Apple Business. The new platform consolidates existing services such as Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect and allows businesses to configure device settings, security policies, apps, and user groups from a single place.
Tap to Pay on iPhone is currently available in 50 countries and regions. With the addition of Mexico, the feature now covers the whole of North America. You can see the full list of countries along with the supported payment platforms here.
But there's one additional change that may have remained under the radar, and that's the support for iPhone contactless payment in Mexico. Tap to Pay on iPhone has been around for more than four years. The feature debuted in the US back in 2022 and gradually rolled out to other parts of the world.
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Last year Apple added nine more countries to the list, and now, as of March 24th, Tap to Pay is officially supported in Mexico. The service relies on NFC and doesn't require special hardware from businesses. The initial payment platforms that are supported in Mexico are Adyen, Clip, Mercado Pago, and Visa Acceptance Platform, with more probably coming soon.
Tap to Pay on iPhone is currently available in 50 countries and regions. With the addition of Mexico, the feature now covers the whole of North America. You can see the full list of countries along with the supported payment platforms here.
In other news, Apple will be holding its annual WWDC event on June 8th this year, and the focus will be on iOS 27 Beta 1 and AI advancements. On Monday, June 8th, the event will start with the keynote and platforms' state of the union. During the week, there will be 100 different video sessions, group labs, and more.
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