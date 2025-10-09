AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
T-Mobile's key advantage is being eroded.
AT&T has deployed 5G Standalone (SA) across the US, five years after its rival T-Mobile's 5G SA network went up. The company's SVP and Network CTO, Yigal Elbaz, subtly dismissed T-Mobile's lead by claiming that being the first doesn't mean you are the most reliable. He might have been right.
YouTube channel Tech Life Channel tested how 5G speeds compare on T-Mobile and AT&T. He parked his car near a tower that hosted both networks and conducted the test.
Latency was lower on T-Mobile's network, meaning its users should experience fewer delays than AT&T's. That's understandable, given T-Mobile's deployment of the Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) tech in late July. The L4S minimizes content load times, leading to a better real-time experience when using time-critical apps such as gaming, where delays can undermine the experience severely.
AT&T may need a while to catch up, considering T-Mobile is the only company to have activated 5G Advanced. It's a new 5G category and enables new technologies such as L4S and uplink Tx switching.
While AT&T trumped T-Mobile in download speeds in Tech Life Channel's tests, it's worth remembering that he was situated near a tower. That's not where most users use their phones, so these peak speeds may not mean much for an average user.
Also, the speed tests weren't conducted in a controlled environment. We don't even know if the phones had the same modems.
Besides, these record-breaking speeds have few implications in real-world use, given T-Mobile achieved peak speeds of 6.3 Gbps in March, but the median 5G download speed is 299.36 Mbps.
Even though this was just a casual test, the broadly similar testing conditions provide an initial idea of how AT&T's network has improved after the rollout of 5G SA.
AT&T appears to have overtaken T-Mobile in 5G download speeds
YouTube channel Tech Life Channel tested how 5G speeds compare on T-Mobile and AT&T. He parked his car near a tower that hosted both networks and conducted the test.
AT&T achieved a download speed of 1,543 Mbps and an upload speed of 132 Mbps. T-Mobile clocked in a download speed of 1,120 Mbps and an upload speed of 138 Mbps. The results were similar when he ran the test again.
Latency was lower on T-Mobile's network, meaning its users should experience fewer delays than AT&T's. That's understandable, given T-Mobile's deployment of the Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) tech in late July. The L4S minimizes content load times, leading to a better real-time experience when using time-critical apps such as gaming, where delays can undermine the experience severely.
Similarly, T-Mobile's slight edge in upload speeds is unsurprising, considering its increased its focus on uplink speeds.
AT&T may need a while to catch up, considering T-Mobile is the only company to have activated 5G Advanced. It's a new 5G category and enables new technologies such as L4S and uplink Tx switching.
Peak speeds only give carriers bragging rights
While AT&T trumped T-Mobile in download speeds in Tech Life Channel's tests, it's worth remembering that he was situated near a tower. That's not where most users use their phones, so these peak speeds may not mean much for an average user.
Also, the speed tests weren't conducted in a controlled environment. We don't even know if the phones had the same modems.
Besides, these record-breaking speeds have few implications in real-world use, given T-Mobile achieved peak speeds of 6.3 Gbps in March, but the median 5G download speed is 299.36 Mbps.
T-Mobile's 5G lead is under threat
Even though this was just a casual test, the broadly similar testing conditions provide an initial idea of how AT&T's network has improved after the rollout of 5G SA.
Recommended Stories
AT&T's 5G SA isn't live for everyone, but the company is working on expanding availability.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: