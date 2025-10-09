AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment

T-Mobile

AT&T appears to have overtaken T-Mobile in 5G download speeds

YouTube channel Tech Life Channel tested how 5G speeds compare on T-Mobile and AT&T . He parked his car near a tower that hosted both networks and conducted the test.



AT&T achieved a download speed of 1,543 Mbps and an upload speed of 132 Mbps. T-Mobile clocked in a download speed of 1,120 Mbps and an upload speed of 138 Mbps. The results were similar when he ran the test again.



Latency was lower on T-Mobile 's network, meaning its users should experience fewer delays than AT&T's . That's understandable, given T-Mobile's deployment of the Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) tech in late July. The L4S minimizes content load times, leading to a better real-time experience when using time-critical apps such as gaming, where delays can undermine the experience severely.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Similarly, T-Mobile's slight edge in upload speeds is unsurprising, considering its



AT&T may need a while to catch up, considering T-Mobile is the only company to have YouTube channel Tech Life Channel tested how 5G speeds compare onand. He parked his car near a tower that hosted both networks and conducted the test.achieved a download speed of 1,543 Mbps and an upload speed of 132 Mbps.clocked in a download speed of 1,120 Mbps and an upload speed of 138 Mbps. The results were similar when he ran the test again.Latency was lower on's network, meaning its users should experience fewer delays than. That's understandable, givendeployment of the Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) tech in late July. The L4S minimizes content load times, leading to a better real-time experience when using time-critical apps such as gaming, where delays can undermine the experience severely.Similarly,slight edge in upload speeds is unsurprising, considering its increased its focus on uplink speeds may need a while to catch up, consideringis the only company to have activated 5G Advanced . It's a new 5G category and enables new technologies such as L4S and uplink Tx switching.









Peak speeds only give carriers bragging rights

While AT&T trumped T-Mobile in download speeds in Tech Life Channel's tests, it's worth remembering that he was situated near a tower. That's not where most users use their phones, so these peak speeds may not mean much for an average user.



Also, the speed tests weren't conducted in a controlled environment. We don't even know if the phones had the same modems.



Besides, these record-breaking speeds have few implications in real-world use, given T-Mobile Whiletrumpedin download speeds in Tech Life Channel's tests, it's worth remembering that he was situated near a tower. That's not where most users use their phones, so these peak speeds may not mean much for an average user.Also, the speed tests weren't conducted in a controlled environment. We don't even know if the phones had the same modems.Besides, these record-breaking speeds have few implications in real-world use, given achieved peak speeds of 6.3 Gbps in March, but the median 5G download speed is 299.36 Mbps.





Has T-Mobile lost its 5G lead? Apparently. No, tests like these mean nothing. T-Mobile is still ahead. Apparently. 57.14% No, tests like these mean nothing. 14.29% T-Mobile is still ahead. 28.57%

T-Mobile's 5G lead is under threat

Even though this was just a casual test, the broadly similar testing conditions provide an initial idea of how AT&T 's network has improved after the rollout of 5G SA.



Recommended Stories AT&T 's 5G SA isn't live for everyone, but the company is working on expanding availability. Even though this was just a casual test, the broadly similar testing conditions provide an initial idea of how's network has improved after the rollout of 5G SA.'s 5G SA isn't live for everyone, but the company is working on expanding availability.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer