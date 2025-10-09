iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment

T-Mobile's key advantage is being eroded.

AT&T has deployed 5G Standalone (SA) across the US, five years after its rival T-Mobile's 5G SA network went up. The company's SVP and Network CTO, Yigal Elbaz, subtly dismissed T-Mobile's lead by claiming that being the first doesn't mean you are the most reliable. He might have been right.

AT&T appears to have overtaken T-Mobile in 5G download speeds


YouTube channel Tech Life Channel tested how 5G speeds compare on T-Mobile and AT&T. He parked his car near a tower that hosted both networks and conducted the test.

AT&T achieved a download speed of 1,543 Mbps and an upload speed of 132 Mbps. T-Mobile clocked in a download speed of 1,120 Mbps and an upload speed of 138 Mbps. The results were similar when he ran the test again.

Latency was lower on T-Mobile's network, meaning its users should experience fewer delays than AT&T's. That's understandable, given T-Mobile's deployment of the Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput (L4S) tech in late July. The L4S minimizes content load times, leading to a better real-time experience when using time-critical apps such as gaming, where delays can undermine the experience severely.

Similarly, T-Mobile's slight edge in upload speeds is unsurprising, considering its increased its focus on uplink speeds.

AT&T may need a while to catch up, considering T-Mobile is the only company to have activated 5G Advanced. It's a new 5G category and enables new technologies such as L4S and uplink Tx switching.

Peak speeds only give carriers bragging rights


While AT&T trumped T-Mobile in download speeds in Tech Life Channel's tests, it's worth remembering that he was situated near a tower. That's not where most users use their phones, so these peak speeds may not mean much for an average user.

Also, the speed tests weren't conducted in a controlled environment. We don't even know if the phones had the same modems.

Besides, these record-breaking speeds have few implications in real-world use, given T-Mobile achieved peak speeds of 6.3 Gbps in March, but the median 5G download speed is 299.36 Mbps.

Has T-Mobile lost its 5G lead?

T-Mobile's 5G lead is under threat


Even though this was just a casual test, the broadly similar testing conditions provide an initial idea of how AT&T's network has improved after the rollout of 5G SA.

AT&T's 5G SA isn't live for everyone, but the company is working on expanding availability.

