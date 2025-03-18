Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

T-Mobile crushes another 5G speed record, this time on an actual real-world Samsung Galaxy S25

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Samsung Wireless service 5G Galaxy S Series
New 5G speed record posted by T-Mobile
While a lot of vocal customers are threatening legal action against T-Mobile over the latest wave of price increases and many others are likely considering a switch to a different wireless service provider, the "Un-carrier" keeps doing what it arguably does best, trying to appease the angry mob with unrivaled promotions and frequent network advancements.

It's hardly a secret that Magenta holds a major advantage over the competition in terms of both 5G speeds and coverage, and if all those reports from market analytics firms like Opensignal, RootMetrics, and Ookla these last few years haven't made the former point obvious enough, a couple of new records should make things clearer and easier to understand than ever before.

4.3 Gbps. That's the download number achieved by a "commercial" Samsung Galaxy S25 unit on T-Mobile's industry-leading 5G network recently. For comparison, T-Mo's 5G download speed average only stood at 238.3 Mbps in a nationwide January 2025 Opensignal study.

Of course, it's not fair to compare those two figures, as that was a real-world user average and this is a peak obtained in a controlled environment running test software. Then again, T-Mobile insists this 4.3 Gbps record was also achieved in "real-world field conditions" leveraging a 5G Standalone (5G SA) "production" signal, so if the stars perfectly align and you own a member of Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 family, you might be able to come close to this number soon enough.

The second record touted by Magenta today is a little more out of reach, sitting at a mind-blowing 6.3 Gbps. This was squeezed out of an unnamed "non-commercial mobile test device" with a just-announced Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF system inside (up from the S25's Snapdragon X80 modem), so it probably needs to be compared with Verizon's 5.5 Gbps "breakthrough" from a couple of months ago.

But even this 6.3 Gbps achievement apparently came in "real-world field conditions" on T-Mobile's "production network", thus humbling Verizon's otherwise impressive-sounding recent record, which was attained in a lab.

Clearly, the "Un-carrier" is set to retain its (theoretical and practical) 5G supremacy for plenty of time to come thanks to its towering mid-band spectrum properties, nationwide 5G SA signal, and unequaled 6-carrier aggregation technology.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless