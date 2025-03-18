T-Mobile crushes another 5G speed record, this time on an actual real-world Samsung Galaxy S25





It's hardly a secret that Magenta holds a major advantage over the competition in terms of both 5G speeds and coverage, and if all those reports from market analytics firms like Opensignal, RootMetrics, and Ookla these last few years haven't made the former point obvious enough, It's hardly a secret that Magenta holds a major advantage over the competition in terms of both 5G speeds and coverage, and if all those reports from market analytics firms like Opensignal, RootMetrics, and Ookla these last few years haven't made the former point obvious enough, a couple of new records should make things clearer and easier to understand than ever before.









T-Mobile Galaxy S25 family, you might be able to come close to this number soon enough. Of course, it's not fair to compare those two figures, as that was a real-world user average and this is a peak obtained in a controlled environment running test software. Then again,insists this 4.3 Gbps record was also achieved in "real-world field conditions" leveraging a 5G Standalone (5G SA) "production" signal, so if the stars perfectly align and you own a member of Samsung 's state-of-the-artfamily, you might be able to come close to this number soon enough.

Verizon's 5.5 Gbps "breakthrough" from a couple of months ago. The second record touted by Magenta today is a little more out of reach, sitting at a mind-blowing 6.3 Gbps. This was squeezed out of an unnamed "non-commercial mobile test device" with a just-announced Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF system inside (up from the S25's Snapdragon X80 modem), so it probably needs to be compared with





But even this 6.3 Gbps achievement apparently came in "real-world field conditions" on T-Mobile 's "production network", thus humbling Verizon 's otherwise impressive-sounding recent record, which was attained in a lab.





Clearly, the "Un-carrier" is set to retain its (theoretical and practical) 5G supremacy for plenty of time to come thanks to its towering mid-band spectrum properties, nationwide 5G SA signal, and unequaled 6-carrier aggregation technology.