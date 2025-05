Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial

T-Mobile

Anger has been brewing about the forced user of the T-Life app for some time. The app doesn't always work as intended, per customers, and they don't want to be compelled to use it for in-store transactions.Meanwhile, continues to boast about the high usage numbers for the app, without acknowledging that many customers are using the app simply because they have no other option. did better than AT&T and Verizon in the first quarter but Charter outdid them all . And whileis expected to report a strong second quarter as well, Q3 and Q4 results will present a clearer picture of where it stands in terms of customer retention. That's because many customers upgraded earlier due to the tariff scare, and this will be reflected in the Q2 results.Since this is just a rumor at this point, it's also possible that the real reason the leadership is worried is not because existing customers are leaving, but because the company is losing its growth streak.is one of the best carriers in the US when it comes to speed, coverage, and advanced technologies , which is why many customers continue to stay with it despite unpopular changes. The company appears to have overestimated its ability to attract and retain customers though, and no amount of playing it cool will compel disgruntled subscribers to not jump ship.