Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile's unpopular decisions are catching up to it. Customers are apparently ditching the company in droves and instead of trying to understand why this is happening, the company's leadership is scapegoating employees.
It's being claimed that the senior leadership team at T-Mobileis panicking because of the "mass exodus of customers." It's not abundantly clear if customers are leaving or swathes or only threatening to do so. Either way, it's enough to send alarm bells ringing. The leadership has allegedly decided to reprimand customer representatives for canceling lines or accounts instead of getting to the bottom of the problem.
The latest move that has upset customers is that the new Experience More and Experience Beyond plans, which are billed as offering a lot of value, are very expensive as the monthly rate doesn't include taxes and other fees. On top of that, it was reported yesterday that going forward, customers won't be able to activate the Go5G Next plans, which are considered a better value because taxes are included in the prices.
Anger has been brewing about the forced user of the T-Life app for some time. The app doesn't always work as intended, per customers, and they don't want to be compelled to use it for in-store transactions.
T-Mobiledid better than AT&T and Verizon in the first quarter but Charter outdid them all. And while T-Mobile is expected to report a strong second quarter as well, Q3 and Q4 results will present a clearer picture of where it stands in terms of customer retention. That's because many customers upgraded earlier due to the tariff scare, and this will be reflected in the Q2 results.
Since this is just a rumor at this point, it's also possible that the real reason the leadership is worried is not because existing customers are leaving, but because the company is losing its growth streak.
T-Mobile is one of the best carriers in the US when it comes to speed, coverage, and advanced technologies, which is why many customers continue to stay with it despite unpopular changes. The company appears to have overestimated its ability to attract and retain customers though, and no amount of playing it cool will compel disgruntled subscribers to not jump ship.
Many T-Mobile customers no longer want to put up with controversial changes.
