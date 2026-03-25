On this T-Mobile Tuesday, subscribers got their rewards while many employees got something else

T-Mobile wants its T-Life app to handle many of the things that reps traditionally do. The T-Life app handles equipment and accessory purchases, line management, payments, billing, and more. For T-Mobile to complete its transition and become a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO), one of the things it will do is to lay off workers. Getting rid of reps is the equivalent of picking the low-hanging fruit. That's because it's obvious thatwants its T-Life app to handle many of the things that reps traditionally do. The T-Life app handles equipment and accessory purchases, line management, payments, billing, and more.

T-Mobile is laying off more workers





The bottom line? The bottom line. What I'm saying is that by eliminating commission paying jobs, reducing salaried workers, closing stores and making fewer lease payments means that more revenue drops directly to the bottom line. This means higher profits, which traditionally means higher stock prices enriching stockholders. Some T-Mobile employees, both former and current, are beginning to wake up and smell the coffee.





new pilotdontshoot insinuated that he is a former T-Mobile employee by stating that T-Mobile lay off over 20,000 people including a dozen managers, a few dozen coaches, and entire call centers. Reddit subscriberinsinuated that he is a formeremployee by stating that he "can testify" that T-Mobile only cares about its stockholders and doesn't care about its employees. He says that he saw first-handlay off over 20,000 people including a dozen managers, a few dozen coaches, and entire call centers.



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We've already seen T-Mobile make some layoffs over the last few months, and apparently the carrier distributed some more pink slips today. One Redditor who goes by the username of cr7forca seemingly works for T-Mobile and said that he knows a few members of T-Mobile 's marketing team who were let go on Tuesday. The carrier has a top-notch marketing team, and we have to wonder whether those being axed are being replaced by AI.

Ironically, it seems that some T-Mobile employees working on the T-Life app were let go





One Reddit subscriber with the username of Zealousideal-Bed8876 was a T-Mobile employee when he woke up on Tuesday morning. He put up a post later that day stating that he was let go by the carrier. He worked in IT and wrote, "I have no idea who will do the work. Good luck!"





T-Mobile . The monster he helped create might have led him to get fired. A separate website dedicated to T-Mobile layoffs included a post from someone who, in his own words, wrote that he "received my walking papers." Interestingly, he claimed to have worked for the T-Life team under Kevin Lau who is the Vice President of Web and Mobile Engineering at. The monster he helped create might have led him to get fired.



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This same person also said that he heard that 400 T-Mobile employees working under Jeff Simon were let go on Tuesday. Simon is T-Mobile 's Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer (CIO). He leads the teams responsible for T-Mobile 's digital product experiences, billing, and enterprise systems.

Employees still at T-Mobile, and those leaving, want new CEO Srini Gopalan to be fired





Those employees leaving T-Mobile and those staying both had some harsh words for new CEO Srini Gopalan. Several posts on Reddit demanded that Gopalan, who replaced Mike Sievert as CEO of the carrier on November 1st, be removed. T-Mobile employees should not hold their breath waiting for this to occur, especially after Gopalan hasn't had the job for five months yet. It is way too soon for the carrier's Board of Directors to determine whether Gopalan should be replaced.









Third-party-owned T-Mobile stores known as authorized resellers are shutting down according to a T-Mobile store manager. Three such stores in this manager's market have already been shut down in 2026.





T-Mobile 's shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday, or $2.50 to close at $211.26. It's possible that as word of the layoffs got out, those in the know bought the stock. The shares are still quite a distance from the 52-week-high of $272.60 and the 52-week-low of $181.36. Some of you might feel that the stock should go down with a large number of layoffs. However, with a smaller payroll to take care of, more revenue drops to the bottom line. Larger profits, in theory, should result in a higher stock price.