T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
With price wars drawing to a close, your hunt for the best unlimited data plan comes down to coverage and perks now more than ever.
Now that the T-Mobile merger with Sprint is a done deal, it's time to take another look at the plan prices that the four big carriers offer, in case you want to take advantage of the better post-merger network before all plans merge as well.
- AT&T takes the coverage/price/perks ratio crown of the mid- and high-end 5G plans, especially when HBO Max lands.
- Sprint is doing very well in the basic 5G unlimited plans for family lines, and in light of the T-Mobile merger.
Verizon revamped its unlimited data plan choices to embrace its budding 5G network, and now AT&T followed suit with the Starter and Extra plans, followed by the Elite one which will include an HBO Max (coming May 2020) subscription.
Here's how the Starter and Extra plans of AT&T stack up against the unlimited offers from Verizon, as well as the revamped T-Mobile Magenta plans, or Sprint's unlimited offerings.
The cheapest unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint
As usual, Sprint is the price king among the most affordable unlimited data plans, and offers the most perks to boot. Its coverage area may be a deterrent where you are though, while Verizon and AT&T may get more expensive the more lines you add, but they'll offer you signal in the boondocks.
Still, the best tradeoff between coverage and price comes with T-Mobile's basic 4-person family plan offering you great signal in the city, and decent blanketing in-between for $120 in total.
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
|AT&T Starter
|Verizon Start
|T-Mobile Essentials
|Sprint Basic/Kickstart (no perks)
|1 line
|$65
|$70
|$60
|$60/$35
|2 lines
|$120
|$120
|$90
|$100/$70
|3 lines
|$135
|$135
|$105
|$100 (through 4/30/2021 then $120/mo.)
|4 lines
|$140
|$140
|$120
|$100 (through 4/30/2021 then $120/mo.)
|5 lines
|$150
|$150
|$135
|$100 (through 4/30/2021 then $120/mo.)
|5G
|No
|No ($10/month add-on)
|Yes
|Yes
|Throttling
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|>50 GB
|Freebies
|-
|Apple Music (6 Months)
|T-Mobile Tuesdays
|Hulu (basic)
|Video streaming
|SD (480p)
|SD (480p)
|SD (480p)
|SD (480p)
|Hotspots
|-
|-
|3G speeds
|0.5 GB 4G speeds
The middle child plans now all come with 5G
The middle-of-the-road plans are a good tradeoff between affordability and perks, with T-Mobile's Magenta and Verizon's Play More plans leading the pack when it comes to perks and coverage. Still, with the exception of Sprint, the difference comes down to ten bucks or less, so if you are in an area with spotty coverage, better go for the larger carriers.
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
|AT&T Extra
|Verizon Play/Do More
|T-Mobile Magenta
|Sprint Plus
|1 line
|$75
|$80
|$70
|$70
|2 lines
|$130
|$140
|$120
|$120
|3 lines
|$150
|$165
|$140
|$130 (through 4/30/2021)
|4 lines
|$160
|$180
|$160
|$140 (through 4/30/2021)
|5 lines
|$175
|$200
|$180
|$150 (through 4/30/2021)
|5G
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Throttling
|>50GB
|> 25GB/50GB
|>50 GB
|>50 GB
|Freebies
|-
|Apple Music/Trial (6 months)
-/500GB Verizon cloud storage
|Netflix (basic)
T-Mobile Tuesdays
|Hulu (basic)
Tidal
|Video streaming
|SD (480p)
|HD (720p)/SD (480p)
|SD (480p) video streaming
|HD (1080p)
|Hotspots
|15GB
|15GB
|3GB
|50GB
The best unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint
Now that we've arrived to the heavy hitters, the differences in pricing are more pronounced. From Sprint's least expensive $180 pack for a family of four, to Verizon's most expensive $220 one, these offer the most perks, the highest hotspot and throttling thresholds, and the top quality video streaming.
Still, the price and perk differences aren't worthy of you losing signal over them, so if the most affordable option has coverage in your area, go ahead, otherwise stick with the widest blanket that a carrier can offer, and here AT&T's Premium offer looks like the best coverage/price/perks bargain, especially when HBO Max hits the airwaves.
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
|AT&T Elite
|Verizon Get More
|T-Mobile Magenta Plus
|Sprint Premium
|1 line
|$85
|$90
|$85
|$80
|2 lines
|$150
|$160
|$140
|$140
|3 lines
|$180
|$195
|$170
|$160 (through 4/30/2021)
|4 lines
|$200
|$220
|$200
|$180 (through 4/30/2021)
|5 lines
|$225
|$250
|$230
|$200 (through 4/30/2021)
|5G
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Throttling
|>100GB
|>75GB
|>50 GB
|>50 GB
|Freebies
|Free HBO, Showtime or Spotify
35+ channels of live TV
|Apple Music
|Netflix (standard)
T-Mobile Tuesdays
In-flight Wi-fi
|Hulu (basic)
Tidal
Amazon Prime
|Video
|HD (1080p)
|HD (720p)
|HD (1080p)
|up to 4K
|Hotspot per line
|30GB
|30GB
|20GB
|100GB