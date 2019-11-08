T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices





With price wars drawing to a close, your hunt for the best unlimited data plan comes down to coverage and perks now more than ever.





Now that the T-Mobile merger with Sprint is a done deal, it's time to take another look at the plan prices that the four big carriers offer, in case you want to take advantage of the better post-merger network before all plans merge as well.





What's the best unlimited 5G plan?





AT&T takes the coverage/price/perks ratio crown of the mid- and high-end 5G plans, especially when HBO Max lands.

Sprint is doing very well in the basic 5G unlimited plans for family lines, and in light of the T-Mobile merger.













The current More Premium plan stays as the top option for the moment, but its offer of free HBO, Showtime or Spotify is dwarfed by the perks that Sprint or T-Mobile offer. Speaking of the Un-carrier, it also rebranded its One plans to Magenta and a Plus version, keeping the free Netflix, and the generous throttling or hotspot allocations.





Here's how the Starter and Extra plans of AT&T stack up against the unlimited offers from Verizon, as well as the revamped T-Mobile Magenta plans, or Sprint's unlimited offerings.





The cheapest unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint













*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US







The middle child plans now all come with 5G





The middle-of-the-road plans are a good tradeoff between affordability and perks, with T-Mobile's Magenta and Verizon's Play More plans leading the pack when it comes to perks and coverage. Still, with the exception of Sprint, the difference comes down to ten bucks or less, so if you are in an area with spotty coverage, better go for the larger carriers.

The best unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint



Now that we've arrived to the heavy hitters, the differences in pricing are more pronounced. From Sprint's least expensive $180 pack for a family of four, to Verizon's most expensive $220 one, these offer the most perks, the highest hotspot and throttling thresholds, and the top quality video streaming.

Still, the price and perk differences aren't worthy of you losing signal over them, so if the most affordable option has coverage in your area, go ahead, otherwise stick with the widest blanket that a carrier can offer, and here AT&T's Premium offer looks like the best coverage/price/perks bargain, especially when HBO Max hits the airwaves.

