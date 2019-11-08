T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Articles

T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 02, 2020, 5:00 AM
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&amp;T and Verizon prices

With price wars drawing to a close, your hunt for the best unlimited data plan comes down to coverage and perks now more than ever.

Now that the T-Mobile merger with Sprint is a done deal, it's time to take another look at the plan prices that the four big carriers offer, in case you want to take advantage of the better post-merger network before all plans merge as well.

What's the best unlimited 5G plan?

  • AT&T takes the coverage/price/perks ratio crown of the mid- and high-end 5G plans, especially when HBO Max lands.
  • Sprint is doing very well in the basic 5G unlimited plans for family lines, and in light of the T-Mobile merger.


Verizon revamped its unlimited data plan choices to embrace its budding 5G network, and now AT&T followed suit with the Starter and Extra plans, followed by the Elite one which will include an HBO Max (coming May 2020) subscription. 

The current More Premium plan stays as the top option for the moment, but its offer of free HBO, Showtime or Spotify is dwarfed by the perks that Sprint or T-Mobile offer. Speaking of the Un-carrier, it also rebranded its One plans to Magenta and a Plus version, keeping the free Netflix, and the generous throttling or hotspot allocations.

Here's how the Starter and Extra plans of AT&T stack up against the unlimited offers from Verizon, as well as the revamped T-Mobile Magenta plans, or Sprint's unlimited offerings.

The cheapest unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint


As usual, Sprint is the price king among the most affordable unlimited data plans, and offers the most perks to boot. Its coverage area may be a deterrent where you are though, while Verizon and AT&T may get more expensive the more lines you add, but they'll offer you signal in the boondocks. 

Still, the best tradeoff between coverage and price comes with T-Mobile's basic 4-person family plan offering you great signal in the city, and decent blanketing in-between for $120 in total.


AT&T  StarterVerizon StartT-Mobile EssentialsSprint Basic/Kickstart (no perks)
1 line$65$70$60$60/$35
2 lines$120$120$90$100/$70
3 lines$135$135$105$100 (through 4/30/2021 then $120/mo.)
4 lines$140$140$120$100 (through 4/30/2021 then $120/mo.)
5 lines$150$150$135$100 (through 4/30/2021 then $120/mo.)
5GNoNo ($10/month add-on)YesYes
ThrottlingAny timeAny timeAny time>50 GB
Freebies-Apple Music (6 Months)

T-Mobile TuesdaysHulu (basic)

Video streamingSD (480p)SD (480p)
SD (480p)SD (480p)
Hotspots--3G speeds0.5 GB 4G speeds
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
 

The middle child plans now all come with 5G


The middle-of-the-road plans are a good tradeoff between affordability and perks, with T-Mobile's Magenta and Verizon's Play More plans leading the pack when it comes to perks and coverage. Still, with the exception of Sprint, the difference comes down to ten bucks or less, so if you are in an area with spotty coverage, better go for the larger carriers.
 

AT&T  ExtraVerizon Play/Do MoreT-Mobile MagentaSprint Plus
1 line$75$80$70$70
2 lines$130$140$120$120
3 lines$150$165$140$130 (through 4/30/2021)
4 lines$160$180$160$140 (through 4/30/2021)
5 lines$175$200$180$150 (through 4/30/2021)
5GYesYesYesYes
Throttling>50GB> 25GB/50GB>50 GB>50 GB
Freebies-Apple Music/Trial (6 months)
-/500GB Verizon cloud storage		Netflix (basic)
T-Mobile Tuesdays
Hulu (basic)
Tidal
Video streamingSD (480p)HD (720p)/SD (480p)
SD (480p) video streamingHD (1080p)
Hotspots15GB15GB3GB50GB
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
 

The best unlimited data plan - Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint


Now that we've arrived to the heavy hitters, the differences in pricing are more pronounced. From Sprint's least expensive $180 pack for a family of four, to Verizon's most expensive $220 one, these offer the most perks, the highest hotspot and throttling thresholds, and the top quality video streaming. 

Still, the price and perk differences aren't worthy of you losing signal over them, so if the most affordable option has coverage in your area, go ahead, otherwise stick with the widest blanket that a carrier can offer, and here AT&T's Premium offer looks like the best coverage/price/perks bargain, especially when HBO Max hits the airwaves.


AT&T  EliteVerizon Get MoreT-Mobile Magenta PlusSprint Premium
1 line$85$90$85$80
2 lines$150$160$140$140
3 lines$180$195$170$160 (through 4/30/2021)
4 lines$200$220$200$180 (through 4/30/2021)
5 lines$225$250$230$200 (through 4/30/2021)
5GYesYesYesYes
Throttling>100GB>75GB>50 GB>50 GB
FreebiesFree HBO, Showtime or Spotify
35+ channels of live TV		Apple Music
Netflix (standard)
T-Mobile Tuesdays
In-flight Wi-fi		Hulu (basic)
Tidal
Amazon Prime
VideoHD (1080p)HD (720p)HD (1080p)up to 4K
Hotspot per line30GB30GB20GB100GB
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless