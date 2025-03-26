T-Mobile will drive property prices down, Chicago suburb residents claim
T-Mobile has to remove some old antennas (and accompanying infrastructure) and replace them with a brand-new stand-alone cell tower, but people fear property devaluation will happen.
The magenta carrier has to get rid of old equipment from the top of a water tower in Naperville. T-Mobile has been renting space on Naperville's 160-foot water tower at 1301 Clyde Drive for more than 20 years. However, in August, the company will need to dismantle its equipment due to a 2018 ordinance gradually eliminating private infrastructure from city-owned water towers.
T-Mobile is seeking city approval to build a 190-foot freestanding tower near Naperville's existing water tower to maintain network coverage. Representative Ray Shinkle warned that without the new structure, service in the area would suffer. He also noted that AT&T and Verizon are in early discussions to share space on the tower.
Shinkle dismissed concerns about property values, stating that no certified appraisal data supports claims of depreciation. He also assured residents that the site would fully comply with FCC regulations.
Lauren Neill, a T-Mobile employee and Naperville resident, emphasized the necessity of reliable cell service in today's technology-driven world. She stressed that the proposed tower is essential for strengthening the community’s telecommunications infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for customers while also expanding broadband options for residents seeking alternatives to existing Wi-Fi providers.
Ray Shinkle also underscored the importance of dependable cell service during his presentation to commissioners, citing statistics showing that 80% of 911 calls originate from mobile devices.
All commissioners present at the meeting expressed support for T-Mobile’s proposed 190-foot telecommunications tower. Commissioner Stasha King commended the effort put into the proposal, acknowledging society’s reliance on technology.
Next, a proposition followed, but it didn't fly at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in the Chicago suburb.
Residents have raised concerns about the tower's impact on property values and potential risks from radiofrequency (RF) emissions. Jasmine Cordilla, who lives near the site, argued that the structure should be placed elsewhere, citing fears of property devaluation and insufficient scientific research on RF safety.
6G is next for T-Mobile. Are we ready? | Image credit – T-Mobile
With the Planning and Zoning Commission's favorable recommendation, the proposal will now go before the city council for a final decision in an upcoming meeting.
