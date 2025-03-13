T-Mobile customers urged to exercise restraint instead of taking it out on those left out to dry





T-Mobile is vague about the details, but it looks like the price per line is going up by $5 for customers on old plans such as Simple Choice, Magenta, and ONE who were not impacted by the hike in May. Essentially, this is a continuation of that round of price increases





While companies have a right to increase prices, T-Mobile forfeited that right when it promised to never raise prices for some customers. This is what infuriates the affected customers most and has been making arrangements to deal with a potential onslaught of angry customers rattled by the hike.





The company has reportedly stationed more staff at stores for the rest of the month. It also prepared in advance for overtime shifts. Employees know just as much as customers, which is not much, meaning that when it comes to unanswered questions, such as the criteria for increase, they are also clueless.

Employees are nervous about being thrown to lions and are requesting customers online to be kind when dealing with them. After all, they are not the ones who instated this change and they don't have the jurisdiction to change the decision.





Ecstatic_Brain_4433, Reddit user, March 2025





There has already been at least one reported incident of a customer yelling at front-line employees and considering the company is still in the process of informing subscribers, such incidents may intensify.





Ok-Dot6270, Reddit user, March 2025



