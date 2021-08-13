Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

T-Mobile

T-Mobile celebrates low churn rate for Q2 2021

Iskra Petrova
By
0
T-Mobile celebrates low churn rate for Q2 2021
T-Mobile has now shared its churn rate for Q2 of this year and it's good news for the carrier, reports FierceWireless. It has improved in the voice quality and coverage department, therefore fewer people are now switching from T-Mobile to other carriers.

T-Mobile is experiencing high satisfaction rates from its customers


One of the main criticism Magenta faced earlier was related to the voice quality and coverage. T-Mobile US EVP and CFO Peter Osvaldik stated that the introduction of HD Voice has helped with this high satisfaction rate and a lower percentage of people switching to other carriers.

T-Mobile was the first carrier to launch HD Voice. Osvaldik stated that the call quality is the area where customers are least forgiving and that they don't want their calls to drop.

Currently, T-Mobile has announced a 0.87% postpaid phone churn rate for the second quarter of this year. This number marks a big improvement over the 1.18% churn rate in 2018's fiscal year.

Additionally, he stated the low churn rate is mostly due to the improvements in voice, LTE, and 5G. It is not as related to the merger with Sprint, as Sprint was among the carriers with the higher churn rates. By itself, the Magenta base reportedly sports the lowest churn rate among the carriers in the US.

The main advantage T-Mobile earned from its merger with Sprint was the 2.5 GHz spectrum for 5G, which the latter didn't manage to unfold to its full potential.

Now, about 80% of the Sprint traffic base has been migrated over to the T-Mobile network, with a goal to have all traffic moved by mid-2022, and to finish the de-commissioning of sites by the end of next year.

