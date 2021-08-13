T-Mobile celebrates low churn rate for Q2 2021

T-Mobile celebrates low churn rate for Q2 20210
T-Mobile is experiencing high satisfaction rates from its customers
One of the main criticism Magenta faced earlier was related to the voice quality and coverage. T-Mobile US EVP and CFO Peter Osvaldik stated that the introduction of HD Voice has helped with this high satisfaction rate and a lower percentage of people switching to other carriers.
Currently, T-Mobile has announced a 0.87% postpaid phone churn rate for the second quarter of this year. This number marks a big improvement over the 1.18% churn rate in 2018's fiscal year.
Additionally, he stated the low churn rate is mostly due to the improvements in voice, LTE, and 5G. It is not as related to the merger with Sprint, as Sprint was among the carriers with the higher churn rates. By itself, the Magenta base reportedly sports the lowest churn rate among the carriers in the US.
Now, about 80% of the Sprint traffic base has been migrated over to the T-Mobile network, with a goal to have all traffic moved by mid-2022, and to finish the de-commissioning of sites by the end of next year.