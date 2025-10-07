T-Mobile is reportedly killing 4G, but think about this before you start freaking out
You’ve got more time than you think – but here’s why it’s happening and what comes next.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In today’s connected world, we all rely on mobile networks like 4G and 5G to stay online, stream, call, and basically live our digital lives. To do that, of course, we need a carrier – and that’s where T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and the rest come in.
But now, there are rumors that T-Mobile plans to start gradually phasing out its 4G network. Naturally, that raises a few questions. Do you need to upgrade your phone right now? When will this actually affect you? What happens to all the 4G-only devices out there? Are we going fully 5G – and is 6G next? And what about the other carriers?
If you’re still using a device that only supports 4G, this news probably made you nervous – and fair enough. While most new phones today already support 5G, some older ones don’t. Smartwatches are an even bigger concern, since many are still 4G-only. That means in the future, if your smartwatch uses a cellular connection (not just Wi-Fi or GPS), you’ll eventually need to upgrade it.
Right now, T-Mobile’s 5G coverage mainly operates on the 600 MHz n71 (low-band) and 2500 MHz n41 (mid-band) frequencies. Its 4G network uses bands like 2, 4/66, 12, and some 71. Retiring 4G will allow the company to convert those older frequencies — Band 2 into 5G NR Band n2 and Band 4/66 into n66.
So yes – the 4G sunset is coming. But you’ve got years before you actually need to act. And by that time, your phone or smartwatch will likely need replacing anyway due to aging hardware, poor battery life, or lack of software support.
Of course, it’ll still be a headache for people holding onto older gadgets. Progress doesn’t always come pain-free. The phase-out will mainly hit 4G-only phones, early 5G models that rely on 4G cores, and IoT devices like routers, security systems, connected cars, and medical equipment using LTE modems.
However, T-Mobile has a pretty good track record of helping users through transitions – during past network shutdowns, it offered free or discounted upgrades. So odds are, it’ll do the same here once the 4G shutdown moves forward. I mean, we’ve seen this before – T-Mobile shut down its 2G and 3G networks not too long ago and helped users move to newer devices.
Right now, T-Mobile already has one of the widest 5G networks in the US. However, its 4G coverage sits around 43%, which trails behind Verizon and AT&T. Transitioning fully to 5G could help improve that number and provide a more consistent experience nationwide.
T-Mobile has also been working on 5G RedCap – a lighter, more efficient version of 5G made for wearables and small IoT gadgets. That’s another reason why the carrier no longer needs to keep legacy LTE modules around.
And because 4G and 5G share a lot of the same base technology, the transition shouldn’t cause major disruptions – it’s more of a gradual evolution than a hard switch.
If you’re wondering what comes after 5G, the answer is 6G – and yes, it’s already in development. The first official 6G standard is expected around 2029, just about a year after T-Mobile’s 4G network starts fading out. That means 6G could be ready for consumers by 2030.
So, what will 6G actually bring? Here’s a quick look:
These upgrades will enable things like high-quality virtual reality and augmented reality, real-time control for autonomous cars and robots, remote medical procedures, and fully integrated smart cities. Basically, 6G could make the futuristic stuff we talk about now actually doable.
T-Mobile may be the first to start phasing out 4G, but it definitely won’t be the last. Verizon and AT&T will follow at some point, though likely at a slower pace. Verizon, for instance, still leans heavily on its 4G network – that’s where its strongest coverage currently is. AT&T’s situation is similar.
So yes, T-Mobile’s rumored 4G sunset might seem like it’s coming early – but really, it’s just taking the lead on what’s eventually inevitable for every carrier.
You don’t have to panic or rush out to buy a new phone just yet. T-Mobile’s move away from 4G will take years, and by the time it happens, your current device will probably be due for an upgrade anyway.
Still, the shift marks an important step forward. As old networks make way for new ones, we’ll see faster speeds, better coverage, and smarter networks built for the next generation of devices – and for the next generation of tech.
And if T-Mobile follows its usual pattern, you might even score a free upgrade along the way.
You don’t need to rush to upgrade just yet
But here’s the thing: none of this is happening overnight. Even if the report is accurate, we are talking about a timeline that stretches over the next several years. T-Mobile’s alleged internal document suggests the carrier will start reallocating its LTE spectrum over the next two years to boost its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network – which is the “real” 5G, not the version that still leans on 4G.
By 2028, most of 4G will be history, with only a small 5 MHz LTE channel hanging on for legacy devices. LTE will technically survive in a limited form until 2035, but performance will degrade a lot over time. The first wave of changes will start in 2026, when T-Mobile stops approving most new LTE or 5G NSA activations for business customers. Existing LTE contracts won’t go beyond 2035 either.
What does T-Mobile gain by axing 4G?
Retiring outdated networks frees up valuable spectrum that can be repurposed for newer, faster, and more efficient technologies like 5G and eventually 6G.
Spectrum, in simple terms, is the range of radio frequencies carriers use to transmit data. It’s limited and expensive, so carriers want to use it as efficiently as possible. By gradually retiring 4G, T-Mobile can direct those frequencies toward improving 5G Standalone coverage and speeds – and eventually pave the way for 6G.
Right now, T-Mobile already has one of the widest 5G networks in the US. However, its 4G coverage sits around 43%, which trails behind Verizon and AT&T. Transitioning fully to 5G could help improve that number and provide a more consistent experience nationwide.
T-Mobile 4G network (first map) and 5G network (second map). | Image credit – FCC
This change isn’t just about speed, though. Newer network technologies come with better encryption, improved energy efficiency, and support for more devices at once. It’s not always convenient for everyone, but in the long run, it’s an upgrade for the entire network.
T-Mobile has also been working on 5G RedCap – a lighter, more efficient version of 5G made for wearables and small IoT gadgets. That’s another reason why the carrier no longer needs to keep legacy LTE modules around.
And because 4G and 5G share a lot of the same base technology, the transition shouldn’t cause major disruptions – it’s more of a gradual evolution than a hard switch.
6G is next on the horizon
Sooner or later, 6G is coming. | Image generated with Gemini
If you’re wondering what comes after 5G, the answer is 6G – and yes, it’s already in development. The first official 6G standard is expected around 2029, just about a year after T-Mobile’s 4G network starts fading out. That means 6G could be ready for consumers by 2030.
And T-Mobile’s eagerness to phase out 4G makes sense – it’s getting its network ready for that next jump. Historically, T-Mobile has led the charge with 5G rollout in the US, so it’s not a stretch to think it’ll try to do the same with 6G.
So, what will 6G actually bring? Here’s a quick look:
- Ridiculous speeds – Data rates up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps), about 100x faster than 5G.
- Almost no latency – We’re talking less than 1 microsecond delay, compared to 5G’s 1 millisecond.
- Massive device capacity – Up to 10 million devices per square kilometer, which means your smart fridge, watch, car, and coffee maker can all chat with the cloud at once.
- Global reach – Better coverage through satellite integration, helping connect rural and remote areas that still struggle with mobile service today.
These upgrades will enable things like high-quality virtual reality and augmented reality, real-time control for autonomous cars and robots, remote medical procedures, and fully integrated smart cities. Basically, 6G could make the futuristic stuff we talk about now actually doable.
What about Verizon and AT&T?
T-Mobile may be the first to start phasing out 4G, but it definitely won’t be the last. Verizon and AT&T will follow at some point, though likely at a slower pace. Verizon, for instance, still leans heavily on its 4G network – that’s where its strongest coverage currently is. AT&T’s situation is similar.
One big reason T-Mobile can move faster is that it didn’t rely on its 4G infrastructure to deploy 5G. That made it easier to separate the two and prepare for a smoother transition. Verizon and AT&T, on the other hand, still depend on their 4G cores for many 5G connections, which means they’ll need more time to make the same move.
So yes, T-Mobile’s rumored 4G sunset might seem like it’s coming early – but really, it’s just taking the lead on what’s eventually inevitable for every carrier.
So, relax, you’re not losing signal yet
You don’t have to panic or rush out to buy a new phone just yet. T-Mobile’s move away from 4G will take years, and by the time it happens, your current device will probably be due for an upgrade anyway.
Still, the shift marks an important step forward. As old networks make way for new ones, we’ll see faster speeds, better coverage, and smarter networks built for the next generation of devices – and for the next generation of tech.
And if T-Mobile follows its usual pattern, you might even score a free upgrade along the way.
