T-Mobile is reportedly killing 4G, but think about this before you start freaking out

You don’t need to rush to upgrade just yet

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

What does T-Mobile gain by axing 4G?





T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

AT&T





T-Mobile 4G network (first map) and 5G network (second map). | Image credit – FCC

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Reliability, plans, coverage

This change isn’t just about speed, though. Newer network technologies come with better encryption, improved energy efficiency, and support for more devices at once. It’s not always convenient for everyone, but in the long run, it’s an upgrade for the entire network.



T-Mobile has also been working on 5G RedCap – a lighter, more efficient version of 5G made for wearables and small IoT gadgets. That’s another reason why the carrier no longer needs to keep legacy LTE modules around.



And because 4G and 5G share a lot of the same base technology, the transition shouldn’t cause major disruptions – it’s more of a gradual evolution than a hard switch.

6G is next on the horizon



If you’re wondering what comes after 5G, the answer is 6G – and yes, it’s already in development. The first official 6G standard is expected around 2029, just about a year after T-Mobile ’s 4G network starts fading out. That means 6G could be ready for consumers by 2030.



And T-Mobile ’s eagerness to phase out 4G makes sense – it’s getting its network ready for that next jump. Historically, T-Mobile has led the charge with 5G rollout in the US, so it’s not a stretch to think it’ll try to do the same with 6G.



So, what will 6G actually bring? Here’s a quick look:



Ridiculous speeds – Data rates up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps), about 100x faster than 5G.

– Data rates up to 1 terabit per second (Tbps), about 100x faster than 5G. Almost no latency – We’re talking less than 1 microsecond delay, compared to 5G’s 1 millisecond.

– We’re talking less than 1 microsecond delay, compared to 5G’s 1 millisecond. Massive device capacity – Up to 10 million devices per square kilometer, which means your smart fridge, watch, car, and coffee maker can all chat with the cloud at once.

– Up to 10 million devices per square kilometer, which means your smart fridge, watch, car, and coffee maker can all chat with the cloud at once. Global reach – Better coverage through satellite integration, helping connect rural and remote areas that still struggle with mobile service today.

These upgrades will enable things like high-quality virtual reality and augmented reality, real-time control for autonomous cars and robots, remote medical procedures, and fully integrated smart cities. Basically, 6G could make the futuristic stuff we talk about now actually doable.

What about Verizon and AT&T ?

T-Mobile may be the first to start phasing out 4G, but it definitely won’t be the last. Verizon and AT&T will follow at some point, though likely at a slower pace. Verizon , for instance, still leans heavily on its 4G network – that’s where its strongest coverage currently is. AT&T ’s situation is similar.



One big reason T-Mobile can move faster is that it didn’t rely on its 4G infrastructure to deploy 5G. That made it easier to separate the two and prepare for a smoother transition. Verizon and AT&T , on the other hand, still depend on their 4G cores for many 5G connections, which means they’ll need more time to make the same move.



So yes, T-Mobile ’s rumored 4G sunset might seem like it’s coming early – but really, it’s just taking the lead on

So, relax, you’re not losing signal yet

You don’t have to panic or rush out to buy a new phone just yet. T-Mobile ’s move away from 4G will take years, and by the time it happens, your current device will probably be due for an upgrade anyway.



Still, the shift marks an important step forward. As old networks make way for new ones, we’ll see faster speeds, better coverage, and smarter networks built for the next generation of devices – and for the next generation of tech.



And if T-Mobile follows its usual pattern, you might even score a free upgrade along the way. This change isn’t just about speed, though. Newer network technologies come with better encryption, improved energy efficiency, and support for more devices at once. It’s not always convenient for everyone, but in the long run, it’s an upgrade for the entire network.has also been working on 5G RedCap – a lighter, more efficient version of 5G made for wearables and small IoT gadgets. That’s another reason why the carrier no longer needs to keep legacy LTE modules around.And because 4G and 5G share a lot of the same base technology, the transition shouldn’t cause major disruptions – it’s more of a gradual evolution than a hard switch.If you’re wondering what comes after 5G, the answer is 6G – and yes, it’s already in development. The first official 6G standard is expected around 2029, just about a year after’s 4G network starts fading out. That means 6G could be ready for consumers by 2030.And’s eagerness to phase out 4G makes sense – it’s getting its network ready for that next jump. Historically,has led the charge with 5G rollout in the US, so it’s not a stretch to think it’ll try to do the same with 6G.So, what will 6G actually bring? Here’s a quick look:These upgrades will enable things like high-quality virtual reality and augmented reality, real-time control for autonomous cars and robots, remote medical procedures, and fully integrated smart cities. Basically, 6G could make the futuristic stuff we talk about now actually doable.may be the first to start phasing out 4G, but it definitely won’t be the last.andwill follow at some point, though likely at a slower pace., for instance, still leans heavily on its 4G network – that’s where its strongest coverage currently is.’s situation is similar.One big reasoncan move faster is that it didn’t rely on its 4G infrastructure to deploy 5G. That made it easier to separate the two and prepare for a smoother transition.and, on the other hand, still depend on their 4G cores for many 5G connections, which means they’ll need more time to make the same move.So yes,’s rumored 4G sunset might seem like it’s coming early – but really, it’s just taking the lead on what’s eventually inevitable for every carrier



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer