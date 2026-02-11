Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Free T-Mobile flagship deal you'll never forgive yourself for missing

Your dinged-up phone will finally come in handy!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Google Pixel
t-mobile free pixel 10
The Pixel 10 lineup. | Image by T-Mobile

Carriers rarely admit they are struggling, but the signs are there. T-Mobile today reported its fourth quarter results, and while it added more subscribers than AT&T and Verizon, gains fell short of estimates. The churn rate, or the percentage of customers who leave, rose from 0.92% to 1.02%. The Un-carrier also admitted that competition was intensifying. To meet these challenges head-on, the company is now offering free Pixel 10 units to select customers.

Targeted offer


t-mobile free pixel 10
T-Mobile customers can save up to $800 on the Pixel 10. | Image by The Mobile Report

Some customers have spotted a new Pixel 10 deal within the T-Life app. This limited-time offer lets customers save up to $800 on a Pixel 10 phone with any-condition trade-in.

Per The Mobile Report, the company is pretty lax about the trade-in requirements and won't bat an eye even if you turn in a completely beat-up device.

The deal lets you snag the $799 Pixel 10 for free or save $200 or more on one of the Pro variants. The discount will be applied as a monthly trade-in credit over 24 months.

The offer is only available to eligible accounts, and chances are T-Mobile is meticulously targeting customers who have hinted that they want to leave. This would include behaviour such as generating a port-out PIN or switching a line.

You will still be on the hook for the $35 Device Connection Charge and taxes. The offer is not compatible with Costco, apparently.

To see if you qualify, look for a promo card in the T-Life app. Alternatively, you can ask an employee to check your account for segment "Pixel 022026".

Recommended For You

The deal has been live since February 5 and likely won't be around for long, with the promo name indicating it will end on February 20.

Feeling the heat from Verizon 


T-Mobile said there was increased "device-centric competitiveness from one of our principal competitors," likely hinting at Verizon. Verizon is on a tear and has been rolling out promotions on par or better than those offered by T-Mobile. There was already a murmur of T-Mobile conceding some market share to Verizon in Q4, and it's now apparent that the two are competing fiercely for customers.

Pressure from Verizon aside, it has long been understood that T-Mobile has exhausted growth avenues, which accounts for the company's pivot to efficiency.

Would you stay with a carrier you aren't happy with for a Pixel 10?

A good time for customers


For far too long, carriers have operated with a sense of impunity, raising prices and going back on pledges, but that's coming to bite them. With many affordable options existing in the form of MVNOs and cable companies, customers can't be lured into staying indefinitely.

Deals like this one and the two new plans T-Mobile rolled out recently show that it's desperate to hold on to customers. While that means customers can save money in return for their loyalty, it also means agreeing to stay with the company for the duration of the contract period .

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless