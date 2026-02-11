Free T-Mobile flagship deal you'll never forgive yourself for missing
The Pixel 10 lineup. | Image by T-Mobile
Carriers rarely admit they are struggling, but the signs are there. T-Mobile today reported its fourth quarter results, and while it added more subscribers than AT&T and Verizon, gains fell short of estimates. The churn rate, or the percentage of customers who leave, rose from 0.92% to 1.02%. The Un-carrier also admitted that competition was intensifying. To meet these challenges head-on, the company is now offering free Pixel 10 units to select customers.
Targeted offer
T-Mobile customers can save up to $800 on the Pixel 10. | Image by The Mobile Report
Some customers have spotted a new Pixel 10 deal within the T-Life app. This limited-time offer lets customers save up to $800 on a Pixel 10 phone with any-condition trade-in.
Per The Mobile Report, the company is pretty lax about the trade-in requirements and won't bat an eye even if you turn in a completely beat-up device.
The deal lets you snag the $799 Pixel 10 for free or save $200 or more on one of the Pro variants. The discount will be applied as a monthly trade-in credit over 24 months.
The offer is only available to eligible accounts, and chances are T-Mobile is meticulously targeting customers who have hinted that they want to leave. This would include behaviour such as generating a port-out PIN or switching a line.
You will still be on the hook for the $35 Device Connection Charge and taxes. The offer is not compatible with Costco, apparently.
To see if you qualify, look for a promo card in the T-Life app. Alternatively, you can ask an employee to check your account for segment "Pixel 022026".
The deal has been live since February 5 and likely won't be around for long, with the promo name indicating it will end on February 20.
Feeling the heat from Verizon
T-Mobile said there was increased "device-centric competitiveness from one of our principal competitors," likely hinting at Verizon. Verizon is on a tear and has been rolling out promotions on par or better than those offered by T-Mobile. There was already a murmur of T-Mobile conceding some market share to Verizon in Q4, and it's now apparent that the two are competing fiercely for customers.
Pressure from Verizon aside, it has long been understood that T-Mobile has exhausted growth avenues, which accounts for the company's pivot to efficiency.
Would you stay with a carrier you aren't happy with for a Pixel 10?
A good time for customers
For far too long, carriers have operated with a sense of impunity, raising prices and going back on pledges, but that's coming to bite them. With many affordable options existing in the form of MVNOs and cable companies, customers can't be lured into staying indefinitely.
Deals like this one and the two new plans T-Mobile rolled out recently show that it's desperate to hold on to customers. While that means customers can save money in return for their loyalty, it also means agreeing to stay with the company for the duration of the contract period .
