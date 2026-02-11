Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

iPhone 17 Pro is a masterclass in what phone makers have lost sight of

The iPhone 17 Pro's explosive popularity has a simple driver.

2comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Editorials iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 17 Pro orange popular
The iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange. | Image by PhoneArena

By the standards of the post-AI era, the iPhone 17 series should have failed. Based on the customer wishlist, however, Apple delivered a winner, especially as far as the Pro models are concerned, and that bet is paying off. Interestingly, the main driver of the success isn't the 18MP front camera, 48MP telephoto camera, bigger battery, or even the revamped design. No sir. Instead, the reason is seemingly banal: the orange paint job.

Orange is the new black


The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple's first high-end phone to omit a black colorway. This risky pivot is paying dividends in one of Apple's largest markets: China. The orange color makes the device instantly recognizable as a premium, new-generation model.

The orange color, which Apple has named 'cosmic orange,' has drawn favorable comparisons to the signature hue of luxury brand Hermès.

Apart from the iPhone 17 Pro's vibrant orange option, the phone's design also appealed to customers.

Orange you glad?



It's not just in China that the iPhone 17 Pro is popular. The device's popularity has also boosted global sales, helping Apple overtake Samsung as the world's largest smartphone maker in 2025.

Recommended For You

What makes this feat particularly impressive, particularly in the competitive Chinese market, is that it lacked many of the AI features offered by devices from competitors.

This is a win not just for Apple, but for customers who feel shortchanged by companies slacking on yearly hardware and specs upgrades in favor of over-the-top AI features.

Have you ever bought a phone for its color alone?

Apple still needs to step up


One of the reasons behind the high demand for the iPhone 17 family was the pent-up demand from customers who last purchased a device in 2020. While the stars aligned for Apple this year, Bloomberg believes the company needs to rebuild its hardware and operating system around AI to stay competitive, or risk lagging behind companies with an AI-first mentality.

Wholeheartedly or not, the world has accepted AI as a permanent fixture, and sooner or later, Apple's devices will start feeling dated in comparison to AI-native gadgets.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (2)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless