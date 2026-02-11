Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

T-Mobile just missed its expected subscriber growth numbers

T-Mobile has been growing rapidly, but that growth might be about to run into some speed bumps after a less than stellar fourth quarter.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile fancy logo
T-Mobile has been growing rapidly across the U.S. for years, as many consumers chose the “un-carrier” over rivals AT&T and Verizon. But 2025 was a pretty rocky year all across the wireless industry, especially for Verizon and T-Mobile, and now that is being reflected in the subscriber numbers for the latter.

Fewer new subscribers than estimated


According to a new report (subscription required), T-Mobile’s estimated addition of new subscribers was around 992,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025. However, the company has only managed to net 962,000 new users instead.

Though that might not seem like a major difference from the expected numbers, it is still slightly worrying as all three major companies are locked in a battle for supremacy. T-Mobile still remains the fastest-growing network company despite missing the mark last quarter. The addition of around a million new subscribers during the third quarter of 2025 definitely helped.

Why do you think T-Mobile is the fastest growing carrier?


Evolving public views on T-Mobile


T-Mobile logo on a phone
Some customers claim T-Mobile isn’t the same anymore. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Recommended For You

Part of the reason might definitely be due to the fact that T-Mobile has, on more than one occasion last year, made a subset of its customer base very angry. One of the biggest changes in recent memory was when the company announced that it was increasing prices across the board. Removing inclusive taxes and fees from the listed pricing for its plans was another controversial move.

Since then, small modifications to perks and plans have been irking some customers. It stands to reason that some new users, who might have been considering signing up with T-Mobile, went with another option instead.

However, T-Mobile’s numbers speak for themselves. The company, despite its layoffs and hard push for the T-Life app, is poised to become the largest carrier in the U.S. T-Mobile has been aggressively advertising its services on a myriad of platforms, and its home internet service smashed growth expectations for the quarter.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless