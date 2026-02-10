Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Galaxy S26 is about to be sidelined, and Samsung couldn't be happier

Samsung is going to restock the Galaxy Z TriFold in the US this month.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may very well end up being the best conventional phone of 2026, but nothing, not even a foldable phone, can beat the charm of a two-hinged device. That explains why the $2,900 Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in the US within minutes of its debut, despite a lack of trade-in options. For those still hoping to get their hands on this technological marvel, there's reason to stay optimistic.

Restocking soon


It took all of five minutes for the Galaxy Z TriFold to sell out online on January 30. Stock was also wiped out almost instantly at select physical locations in California and Minnesota where it was available.

Samsung originally promised a restock, but the timeline remained a mystery. The wait may soon be over, according to South Korean outlet The Chosun Daily.

The publication says the device will be restocked in the US this month, but did not confirm a specific date.

The timing is notable, considering Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S26 series later this month. However, given that only a few thousand units will be sold in the US, there's no real danger of the device cutting into the demand for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z TriFold isn't a mass-market product, with Samsung reportedly having modest sales targets. That's why the phone not only sold out in the US but also keeps selling out in South Korea, where it has already been restocked six times.

The unusually high price of the device was expected to temper demand in the US, but the market response shows consumers are willing to pay a premium for a new form factor.

The success of the device also hints that Samsung's standing in the premium segment — which consists of $600-and-up devices and is dominated by Apple with a 62 percent market share — is improving.

Novelty matters


The Galaxy Z TriFold is more than a gimmicky gadget with three screens. It represents a burgeoning category that offers the best of phone and tablet tech.

The early demand for the TriFold likely came from early adopters, power users, and tech enthusiasts, meaning this limited run may not be a perfect barometer for long-term success.

Regardless, even a few thousand units sold at $2,900 a pop is no small feat, and Samsung restocking the device is a sign that demand was high enough.

Would you buy the TriFold if it's restocked before the Galaxy S26 is released?

A bold strategy 


For Samsung to bring back the Galaxy Z TriFold just as the Galaxy S26 is about to become official shows that the company isn't afraid of its standard phones being overshadowed. That's understandable, considering these are distinct devices aimed at a very different set of customers.

Releasing TriFold inventory before the Galaxy S26 hits stores in March will give TriFold fans a chance to grab a device they actually want, rather than settling for a traditional flagship.

