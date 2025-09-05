Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed

T-Mobile proves once again that nothing in life is for free.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile free lines
T-Mobileoften hands out free lines, but as they say, nothing in life is free. Freebies are usually given out to improve goodwill and encourage loyalty, and the same is true for T-Mobile's free lines.

T-Mobile almost always runs some variation of promotions that hook customers up with free lines. Usually, the company requires you to activate one or two paid lines to get a free one. In that sense, you do pay something, but these offers are appreciated by customers who have multiple phones or many members in their households.

Turns out, these promotions aren't just a way for T-Mobile to get you to pay for lines you might otherwise not open.

According to Jon Freier, President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, the free lines aren't offered to get more people to switch to the carrier. The company uses free lines as a retention tactic.

Per Freier, this is a carefully thought-out promotion, targeted very effectively. It's employed to make customers who are contemplating taking all their lines to another carrier stay for one to three years, or even more.

If we can get a customer that might be taking an entire account away to rethink that decision and stay perhaps 1, 2, 3, maybe even some number of years longer than that as a result of a free line, that's great for us.  
–Jon Freier, President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, September 2025

So while it might appear that T-Mobile is foregoing revenue, using free lines as bait helps it generate a lot of financial value in the long term.

Does this admission make you skeptical of T-Mobile's free line offers?

Vote View Result
 

On top of that, since T-Mobile offers service beyond mobile plans, such offers allow it to deepen its relationship with customers and get them to sign up for more products and services, such as 5G internet.

What T-Mobile is doing is in no way shady. It still serves as a reminder that anything a business does puts its interest before yours.

Carriers often offer deals and discounts to disgruntled customers to keep them from switching. Customers, on the other hand, have an inherent dislike for being tied down to a company. So while a free line doesn't bind you to T-Mobile the same way, say, a free phone would, you might want to not lose sight of the bigger picture when taking advantage of the next free line offer.

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

Latest News

Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless