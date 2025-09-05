Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
T-Mobile proves once again that nothing in life is for free.
T-Mobileoften hands out free lines, but as they say, nothing in life is free. Freebies are usually given out to improve goodwill and encourage loyalty, and the same is true for T-Mobile's free lines.
T-Mobile almost always runs some variation of promotions that hook customers up with free lines. Usually, the company requires you to activate one or two paid lines to get a free one. In that sense, you do pay something, but these offers are appreciated by customers who have multiple phones or many members in their households.
According to Jon Freier, President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, the free lines aren't offered to get more people to switch to the carrier. The company uses free lines as a retention tactic.
Per Freier, this is a carefully thought-out promotion, targeted very effectively. It's employed to make customers who are contemplating taking all their lines to another carrier stay for one to three years, or even more.
On top of that, since T-Mobile offers service beyond mobile plans, such offers allow it to deepen its relationship with customers and get them to sign up for more products and services, such as 5G internet.
What T-Mobile is doing is in no way shady. It still serves as a reminder that anything a business does puts its interest before yours.
Carriers often offer deals and discounts to disgruntled customers to keep them from switching. Customers, on the other hand, have an inherent dislike for being tied down to a company. So while a free line doesn't bind you to T-Mobile the same way, say, a free phone would, you might want to not lose sight of the bigger picture when taking advantage of the next free line offer.
If we can get a customer that might be taking an entire account away to rethink that decision and stay perhaps 1, 2, 3, maybe even some number of years longer than that as a result of a free line, that's great for us.
–Jon Freier, President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, September 2025
Recommended Stories
