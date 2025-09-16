T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them



Others had a mixed opinion but were comforted by the fact that they were still receiving valuable from their extended time at T-Mobile , even with potential increases in spending. Some shrugged it off, highlighting that free lines weren't binding in any way.

Do customers need to care about why a freebie is being offered? Yes, we need to know what we are signing up for. No, as long as it isn't conditional. No, why do we have to be so serious about everything. Yes, we need to know what we are signing up for. 0% No, as long as it isn't conditional. 0% No, why do we have to be so serious about everything. 0%

Customers understand that corporations aren't charities and they have ulterior motives behind everything they do. What perhaps makes most of them very tolerant in this case is that they are getting a good deal in return. This is an example for companies that not only want to retain customers, but also want them to increase spending. Customers won't mind deepening their relationship with you as long as they are taken care of.