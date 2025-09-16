Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them

Most T-Mobile customers couldn't care less about T-Mobile's intention behind free lines.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile free line customer retention tool
In September, T-Mobile revealed that free lines were a tool to keep customers with them for the long haul. Most T-Mobile customers don't love free lines any less after that revelation.

T-Mobile frequently runs promotions that offer a free or discounted line to customers who open one or more paid lines. When asked if these free lines were converted into paid lines later on, T-Mobile's President of Consumer Group, Jon Freier, hinted that the question missed the bigger picture.

Freier said that analysts often use free lines as a gauge for the quality of the customer base. He pointed out that the increasing postpaid service revenue showed that the customer base was strong.

Freier also revealed that free lines were a retention tool, targeted toward customers contemplating moving their accounts away. This could potentially help disgruntled customers stay with T-Mobile for up to three years longer than they would have. This increases their Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), or the total revenue they generate over their tenure at T-Mobile.

Then, of course, we have an opportunity to further differentiate and deepen that relationship, too, with other products and services and get more and more adoption from things beyond the smartphone, whether that be tablets or watches or fixed wireless with our 5G home broadband. 
–Jon Freier, President of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, September 2025

It also allows T-Mobile to upsell customers on other products or services. While customers may believe that T-Mobile is absorbing the cost of their free lines, most end up generating even more business for the company, making it a net win for T-Mobile.

To gauge public opinion on this practice, we polled our readers to find out if they considered it shady. Most couldn't care less.

Of the 4834 PhoneArena readers responded, and 2247 (47 percent) said the offer was mutually beneficial for both the carrier and its customers. 

While the majority of the respondents were fine with free lines being used to generate more business for T-Mobile, 1406 (29 percent) found it dodgy.

Others had a mixed opinion but were comforted by the fact that they were still receiving valuable from their extended time at T-Mobile, even with potential increases in spending. Some shrugged it off, highlighting that free lines weren't binding in any way.

Do customers need to care about why a freebie is being offered?

Customers understand that corporations aren't charities and they have ulterior motives behind everything they do. What perhaps makes most of them very tolerant in this case is that they are getting a good deal in return. This is an example for companies that not only want to retain customers, but also want them to increase spending. Customers won't mind deepening their relationship with you as long as they are taken care of.

