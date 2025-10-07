iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

Business customers clearly have two favorites.

T-Mobile topped the satisfaction chart for medium enterprises, while AT&T came out at the top for small businesses for June through August 2025, according to data analytics company J.D. Power.

With network quality issues largely under control, cost has emerged as a key differentiator. While carriers may not necessarily have slashed rates, constant reminders about reliability and a focus on loyalty and reward programs have created the impression that customers are getting more bang for their buck.

As network quality issues decrease and satisfaction continues to grow among business wireless providers, cost has emerged as a key differentiator.
Carl Lepper, J.D. Power's senior director technology, media & telecom, October 2025

T-Mobile and AT&T lead rankings

Businesses with 20 to 499 employees are classified as medium by J.D. Power. The firm measured satisfaction for them across seven factors: network quality; sales representative; cost of service; billing; offerings and promotions; digital tools and support; and customer phone support. It polled 4,260 business decision-makers for its study.

T-Mobile topped the rankings for medium businesses with a score of 746, followed by Spectrum Business (723) and AT&T (722).

Businesses with up to 19 employees are categorized as small by J.D. Power. For small enterprises, satisfaction is measured across six factors: network quality; cost of service; billing; offerings and promotions, digital tools and support; and customer phone support.

AT&T landed the top spot in this segment with a score of 688, with Verizon close behind with 686 points. T-Mobile was third with a score of 681.

Do studies like these influence your carrier-related decisions?

Vote View Result

Business customers need to be even more careful than household customers when choosing plans 


T-Mobile credits its success with medium businesses to its superior network and the recently launched SuperMobile plan. However, the study makes you wonder why the company lagged behind AT&T in the small businesses segment. That's even though AT&T's business plans start at $30 per month per line for five lines, while T-Mobile's cheapest plan is $21 per month per line for six lines.

AT&T's network covers 300,000 more square miles than T-Mobile's, which might be why it's viewed as a more reliable option for small businesses focused on key service metrics.

Medium businesses may be more satisfied with T-Mobile because it's a better value per line and comes with a five-year price lock guarantee. Medium businesses may also appreciate bells and whistles such as T-Satellite and in-flight internet access. The value proposition is hard to beat if you are running a large operation.

There isn't a huge difference in satisfaction scores, though, which highlights that both T-Mobile and AT&T are worthy options for small and medium businesses. Verizon again seems to be rated more favorably by small businesses than T-Mobile, probably because it offers better 4G coverage.

Winner takes it all?


While there may not be a huge service disparity when it comes to the business plans of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, there's something to be said for category toppers. Moreover, all three carriers, including Verizon, have shown a tendency for using wins like these to assert victory over rivals. Therefore, for businesses prioritising the absolute best performance, these results are worth noting.

Realistically speaking, though, all three companies are solid choices for business, and the decision should ultimately be based on your specific needs.

Numbers show T-Mobile and AT&amp;T might be better choices for some customers than Verizon

