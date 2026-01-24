Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

At $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is way harder to pass up

This Samsung tablet offer should definitely be on your radar.

High-end Samsung tablets don't receive huge price cuts every day, especially the latest models. Lucky for you, one of the most exciting Galaxy Tab S options can now be yours with a simply irresistible discount. I'm talking, of course, about the Tab S10+, which is now going for a solid $200 off at Amazon and the Samsung Store. 

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
Amazon is now allowing you to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S10+. That brings the capable 12.4-inch device to a much more affordable price. The sale is available on both color options: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.
Galaxy Tab S10+ at Samsung: now $200 off

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
Right now, Samsung is matching Amazon's deal on the Tab S10+. The device is now $200 off at the official store, giving you more value for money. Alternatively, you can save up to $500, but you'd have to trade in an eligible device.
Let's make it clear right off the bat that this sale isn't just now going live. It's been available for some time. But does that make it any less exciting? Not in my book, especially if you've somehow missed it when it first went live. 

By the way, the official store is also allowing you to save even more with eligible device trade-ins. You get at least $200 off with any eligible tablet trade-in, with discounts reaching as much as $500 if you provide the right device in good condition.

While Samsung has already released the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, there's no Plus model in that series. So, the Tab S10+ remains the brand's latest 12.4-inch device. And let me tell you: it packs a serious punch for its current price of about $800.

With AMOLED technology and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the Android tablet delivers superb visuals. It's the perfect middle ground, size-wise, too: neither absurdly huge like the Tab S11 Ultra nor far too small, making it a solid pick for streaming and everyday entertainment. 

Performance is more than adequate, in case you're wondering. Sure, it doesn't pack a Snapdragon SoC, but don't let that fool you: the Dimensity 9300+ handles everything you throw at it quite well. Battery life is just as good — Samsung has equipped its device with a hefty 10,090mAh battery and 45W charging, giving you plenty of screen time. 

As you can see, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is a perfect fit for daily use. If you're a Galaxy fan looking for a new, capable device, now's your chance to act. Grab yours at Amazon or the official store and save $200 before it's too late.
