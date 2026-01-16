Now 47% off, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ plunges under $320
It might not be the most contemporary option, but its current price makes it a no-brainer.
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Tab S9 FE+. I know: this device is getting slightly old now, but it’s still a capable option for Samsung users on a tight budget.If you’re a Galaxy Tab fan looking for an S Pen-wielding device with an IP68 rating and a sub-$320 asking price, I highly recommend going for the
By the way, you don’t often see discounts of as much as $282 on Samsung tablets, even on older devices. And with no better deals at Amazon or Best Buy right now, this promo is as good as it gets. What’s more, the Tab S10 FE+ doesn’t offer many meaningful upgrades, so it’s hard to justify its asking price compared to the ultra-affordable Tab S9 FE+.
Despite its advancing age, this device still gets software and security patches. Released in October 2023, the tablet should receive major OS upgrades for nearly another two years, with security updates continuing through October 2028.
And with a battery life of up to 20 hours, this everyday device becomes even more exciting. So, if you’re OK with getting the slightly outdated Tab S9 FE+, now’s definitely the time to act. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss saving 47% on this mid-ranger, right?
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By the way, you don’t often see discounts of as much as $282 on Samsung tablets, even on older devices. And with no better deals at Amazon or Best Buy right now, this promo is as good as it gets. What’s more, the Tab S10 FE+ doesn’t offer many meaningful upgrades, so it’s hard to justify its asking price compared to the ultra-affordable Tab S9 FE+.
With a 12.4-inch LCD display and a reasonably sharp resolution, this Android tablet delivers a solid visual experience. The S Pen in the box makes daily use even more intuitive, allowing you to quickly take notes during classes, draw and unwind during the weekend, and more. Sure, the newer option comes with a slightly larger 13.1-inch screen, but you’re not getting any upgrades to refresh rates or panel technology (yep, it’s LCD as well).
Performance-wise, the Tab S9 FE+ is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC, offering solid performance with everyday tasks. The processor doesn’t deliver insane multitasking potential, but you can still expect a mostly smooth experience with browsing and light multitasking.
Despite its advancing age, this device still gets software and security patches. Released in October 2023, the tablet should receive major OS upgrades for nearly another two years, with security updates continuing through October 2028.
And with a battery life of up to 20 hours, this everyday device becomes even more exciting. So, if you’re OK with getting the slightly outdated Tab S9 FE+, now’s definitely the time to act. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss saving 47% on this mid-ranger, right?
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