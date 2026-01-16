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Now 47% off, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ plunges under $320

It might not be the most contemporary option, but its current price makes it a no-brainer.

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Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in Gray on a white background.
View now at Walmart
If you’re a Galaxy Tab fan looking for an S Pen-wielding device with an IP68 rating and a sub-$320 asking price, I highly recommend going for the Tab S9 FE+. I know: this device is getting slightly old now, but it’s still a capable option for Samsung users on a tight budget.

Grab the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for 47% off

$317 95
$599 99
$282 off (47%)
Right now, you can get the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at 47% off. That brings the 128GB model down to a much more affordable price. The sale is available at Walmart and only applies to the Gray color variant.
Buy at Walmart
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By the way, you don’t often see discounts of as much as $282 on Samsung tablets, even on older devices. And with no better deals at Amazon or Best Buy right now, this promo is as good as it gets. What’s more, the Tab S10 FE+ doesn’t offer many meaningful upgrades, so it’s hard to justify its asking price compared to the ultra-affordable Tab S9 FE+.

With a 12.4-inch LCD display and a reasonably sharp resolution, this Android tablet delivers a solid visual experience. The S Pen in the box makes daily use even more intuitive, allowing you to quickly take notes during classes, draw and unwind during the weekend, and more. Sure, the newer option comes with a slightly larger 13.1-inch screen, but you’re not getting any upgrades to refresh rates or panel technology (yep, it’s LCD as well).

Performance-wise, the Tab S9 FE+ is equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC, offering solid performance with everyday tasks. The processor doesn’t deliver insane multitasking potential, but you can still expect a mostly smooth experience with browsing and light multitasking.

Despite its advancing age, this device still gets software and security patches. Released in October 2023, the tablet should receive major OS upgrades for nearly another two years, with security updates continuing through October 2028.

And with a battery life of up to 20 hours, this everyday device becomes even more exciting. So, if you’re OK with getting the slightly outdated Tab S9 FE+, now’s definitely the time to act. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss saving 47% on this mid-ranger, right?

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
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