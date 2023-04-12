Spotify announces new integration with Strava

Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
One of the most popular fitness apps for iOS devices, Strava is finally getting Spotify integration. Starting today, mobile users on any platform can play, pause, resume, skip, and browse Spotify content from the record screen on Strava.

The new integration means that Spotify users will no longer need to switch between apps to listen to their favorite songs while working out. The integration doesn’t just stop at music, it includes podcasts and audiobooks too, which can all be listened to while tracking your workout activities on Strava.

One of our biggest goals at Spotify is to be everywhere our listeners are – whether that’s on a run, in the gym, or anyplace in between. This integration with Strava is another way we’re moving with our listeners and allowing them to seamlessly connect to the music and audio they love,” said Ian Geller, VP of Business Development at Spotify.

Spotify also revealed some of the top-streamed tracks and artists on user-generated playlists with the terms “workout,” “run,” “exercise,” “cardio,” “cycling,” and “gym” in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, France, Spain, Germany, and Japan between March 1 and March 31.

“I’m Good (Blue)” by Bebe Rehxa and David Guetta, “INDUSTRY BABY (feat. Jack Harlow)” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras were some of the top-streamed workout songs from the past month.

We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on the platform. This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on Strava,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s Vice President of Connected Partnerships.

In related news, Spotify has decided to celebrate the important change by allowing Strava to take over its popular Workout playlists starting April 20. This means that Spotify users will be able to listen to Strava-curated sounds next week.

