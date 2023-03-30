Spotify is revamping user profiles to fit in with social media
1
Spotify is one of the most popular streaming platforms around. Sure, offering both a free and premium plan helps boost that stat, but the continuous improvement over the app’s features shouldn’t be ignored at all.
In a somewhat major move, Spotify recently had its feeds redesigned. The update hasn’t reached everyone yet, but from what we’ve seen and what users have reported online, it is pretty obvious that this change is inspired by TikTok.
One has to wonder though, what could Spotify possibly do to make user profiles on a streaming platform more interesting? After all, users are already utilizing the service to stalk each other, so it was seemingly pretty alright to begin with.
Additionally, a new feature seems to be present, which allows users to set a “vibe”, which equates to a status on numerous other platforms, including popular texting solutions such as WhatsApp.
Another fresh addition is a circular progress bar, which fills up as users like songs. This is an indication of how much Spotify has understood their taste in music. What purpose said indicator may serve beyond that, however, we still don’t know.
As of now, a limited number of users online seem to have access to their redesigned user profiles. Spotify hasn’t shared any specific release dates or plans for future features related to the redesign, so make sure to periodically check your profile for an update.
In a somewhat major move, Spotify recently had its feeds redesigned. The update hasn’t reached everyone yet, but from what we’ve seen and what users have reported online, it is pretty obvious that this change is inspired by TikTok.
And this entire “taking a page out of social media platforms’ book” thing seems to be turning into a trend with Spotify, as a user on Twitter noticed that their profile section has been revamped too. And would you look at that? It looks like a social media profile now.
This is big! Spotify is previewing a new profile design!— Chris Messina (chrismessina@mastodon.xyz) (@chrismessina) March 28, 2023
It appears that more profile cards will be coming soon.
It recommends discovering "more features" to "get the most of your listening experience".#NewSpotifypic.twitter.com/Qcctw3PJU7
One has to wonder though, what could Spotify possibly do to make user profiles on a streaming platform more interesting? After all, users are already utilizing the service to stalk each other, so it was seemingly pretty alright to begin with.
The new profiles seem to have a card-esque design, which brings out the user’s avatar as a focus. New user-related details such as the currently active subscription plan and a general location have been added next to what was already there.
Additionally, a new feature seems to be present, which allows users to set a “vibe”, which equates to a status on numerous other platforms, including popular texting solutions such as WhatsApp.
Another fresh addition is a circular progress bar, which fills up as users like songs. This is an indication of how much Spotify has understood their taste in music. What purpose said indicator may serve beyond that, however, we still don’t know.
As of now, a limited number of users online seem to have access to their redesigned user profiles. Spotify hasn’t shared any specific release dates or plans for future features related to the redesign, so make sure to periodically check your profile for an update.
Things that are NOT allowed: