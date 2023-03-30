Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Spotify is revamping user profiles to fit in with social media

Apps
1
Spotify is revamping user profiles to fit in with social media
Spotify is one of the most popular streaming platforms around. Sure, offering both a free and premium plan helps boost that stat, but the continuous improvement over the app’s features shouldn’t be ignored at all.

In a somewhat major move, Spotify recently had its feeds redesigned. The update hasn’t reached everyone yet, but from what we’ve seen and what users have reported online, it is pretty obvious that this change is inspired by TikTok.

And this entire “taking a page out of social media platforms’ book” thing seems to be turning into a trend with Spotify, as a user on Twitter noticed that their profile section has been revamped too. And would you look at that? It looks like a social media profile now.



One has to wonder though, what could Spotify possibly do to make user profiles on a streaming platform more interesting? After all, users are already utilizing the service to stalk each other, so it was seemingly pretty alright to begin with.

The new profiles seem to have a card-esque design, which brings out the user’s avatar as a focus. New user-related details such as the currently active subscription plan and a general location have been added next to what was already there.

Additionally, a new feature seems to be present, which allows users to set a “vibe”, which equates to a status on numerous other platforms, including popular texting solutions such as WhatsApp.

Another fresh addition is a circular progress bar, which fills up as users like songs. This is an indication of how much Spotify has understood their taste in music. What purpose said indicator may serve beyond that, however, we still don’t know.

As of now, a limited number of users online seem to have access to their redesigned user profiles. Spotify hasn’t shared any specific release dates or plans for future features related to the redesign, so make sure to periodically check your profile for an update.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless