The small but powerful Soundcore Motion 300 hits one of its lowest prices on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although less popular than JBL, Soundcore has some pretty amazing portable Bluetooth speakers. Take the Motion 300, for example. This fella has an ultra-compact design but offers impressive 30W sound, plus you can now get it for 25% off at Amazon. That brings the $80 speaker to about $60 — one of its lowest prices in 2025.

Get the Soundcore Motion 300 for 25% off

$20 off (25%)
The Souncore Motion 300 offers high-class audio in a tiny package, making it perfect for music lovers. With its compact size and high-res audio, this unit suits just about any environment. And now that it's 25% off at Amazon, it's an even easier choice.
Buy at Amazon

And while you might think it’s not the cheapest small-sized Bluetooth speaker money can buy, this bad boy actually brings quite a lot to the table. Firstly, it supports LDAC, a high-quality Bluetooth codec that provides near-losses audio with enhanced clarity.

Even though it can fit into your palm, it also offers loud sound with thumping bass that energizes just about any environment. Plus, with a three-mode adaptive EQ, the Motion 300 provides optimal sound regardless of its position. And if you don’t like how it sounds right out of the box, a selection of EQ presets and a customizable graphic equalizer in the Soundcore app let you make the audio truly your own.

It’s not suited for indoor use only either. The speaker has an IPX7 rating, making it quite durable against water splashes. However, since it doesn’t have dust resistance, we’d suggest extra care if you bring it outdoors. And if durability is your top priority, the JBL Clip 5 is an excellent alternative.

What about battery life? This Soundcore speaker delivers up to 13 hours of juice, which should be more than enough for most users. Factor in the built-in microphone, and you’ve got one of the best small speakers that money can buy.

So, if you missed out on previous Amazon deals, this Soundcore Motion 300 bargain is simply too good to pass up. Get yours right away and save 25% on the model in Black while it lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
