The Marshall Emberton II plunges below $100 at Amazon

The Marshall Emberton II is now available at a fantastic price, making it a hot pick for users on a budget.

By
Deals
Black Friday is just around the corner, and yet, you can already grab one of the best sub-$180 Marshall speakers at a killer price. We’re talking, of course, about the Marshall Emberton II, which is now under $100, down $70 from its original asking price.

Marshall Emberton II: now 44% off at Amazon

$80 off (44%)
The Marshall Emberton II is now a very decent choice for Marshall audio fans on a budget. The speaker is down by 44% at Amazon, slashing it under $100. The promo might not last long, so we suggest acting fast.
Buy at Amazon

The newer Emberton III is 17% off

$31 off (17%)
The Marshall Emberton III is now down by 17% at Amazon, making it a more decent choice for users seeking a more contemporary model. The promo is only available in Cream, so keep that in mind.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, we’ve seen this promo before, but it hasn’t gone live on Amazon in a month. So, if you’re after a compact portable Bluetooth speaker with premium sound quality, now’s your chance to save.

As you might know, this fella is no longer the latest Emberton model. If you’d rather get the latest and greatest, consider the Emberton III. This one is also on sale at the e-commerce giant, though at a humbler 17% discount.

It might be cheaper than some JBL rivals, but the Emberton II brings a unique rock-and-roll-inspired design, ultra-long playtime, and a durable build to the table, giving you plenty of value for your money. The unit has an IP67 protection rating, making it a fantastic choice for outdoor listening.

Speaking of which, this fella blasts surprisingly good sound quality for its size, giving you room-filling omnidirectional audio that should keep several friends entertained. Just a note — omnidirectional sound might not be ideal for personal listening, so you might want to consider an alternative if you’re mainly planning to use it alone.

What about battery life? It’s actually quite impressive. According to Marshall, you can get as many as 30 hours of music — a surprisingly good result. For context, even much larger models like the JBL Xtreme 4 offer up to 24 hours of playtime (with Playtime Boost disabled).

All things considered, the Marshall Emberton II nails it on all fronts — great design, excellent sound, and long battery life. And now, you don’t have to cough up full price for it! Grab yours at Amazon and save 44%.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
