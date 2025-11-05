The Marshall Emberton II plunges below $100 at Amazon
The Marshall Emberton II is now available at a fantastic price, making it a hot pick for users on a budget.
Sure, we’ve seen this promo before, but it hasn’t gone live on Amazon in a month. So, if you’re after a compact portable Bluetooth speaker with premium sound quality, now’s your chance to save.
As you might know, this fella is no longer the latest Emberton model. If you’d rather get the latest and greatest, consider the Emberton III. This one is also on sale at the e-commerce giant, though at a humbler 17% discount.
It might be cheaper than some JBL rivals, but the Emberton II brings a unique rock-and-roll-inspired design, ultra-long playtime, and a durable build to the table, giving you plenty of value for your money. The unit has an IP67 protection rating, making it a fantastic choice for outdoor listening.
Speaking of which, this fella blasts surprisingly good sound quality for its size, giving you room-filling omnidirectional audio that should keep several friends entertained. Just a note — omnidirectional sound might not be ideal for personal listening, so you might want to consider an alternative if you’re mainly planning to use it alone.
All things considered, the Marshall Emberton II nails it on all fronts — great design, excellent sound, and long battery life. And now, you don’t have to cough up full price for it! Grab yours at Amazon and save 44%.
