The compact Bose SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen is simply irresistible at 16% off

The Bose SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen is even cheaper on Amazon right now.

 Which is the best compact Bose Bluetooth speaker you can get at a discount right now? The SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen, of course. Yep, this bad boy has once again received a tempting price cut at Amazon, allowing you to get it for just under $110 instead of nearly $130.

The SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen has just become even cheaper! Right now, Amazon's limited-time sale gives you a fantastic 16% discount on both colors. The speaker is just now going on sale for the second time since its release, making it absolutely irresistible.
Believe it or not, this sale actually beats the previous offer we came across over two weeks ago, though not by much. And sure — Black Friday is coming next month, but there's no way of knowing if this palm-sized music companion will get any cheaper. So, if you don't want to wait, now's a great time to save.

The latest SoundLink Micro arrives with multiple upgrades over its predecessor, too. It packs an IP67 rating for improved dust resistance and a replaceable fabric strap, so you can easily replace it if it gets damaged.

Design aside, this fella delivers excellent sound quality. It actually gives you surprisingly full and loud audio, which is definitely not what you'd expect from such a compact speaker. With deep-ish bass, wide mids, and clear highs, it's perfect for all sorts of music.

While the first-gen SoundLink Micro had a micro USB for charging, this outdated port is nowhere to be found on the successor. Now, you can easily top it up through a USB-C cable — another welcome change.

But how long does it last? On a single charge, it gives you up to 12 hours of music. However you look at it, that's a solid result, especially for its size.

Overall, the Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen) is one of the best compact speakers you can find. It may be pricier than some JBL models even at 16% off, but, after all, with price comes quality. Hurry up and save 16% with this limited-time sale before it ends.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
