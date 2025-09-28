Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon

The Soundcore Boom 3i is a rugged and powerful speaker you can now get it at a solid discount with Amazon's Prime-exclusive discount.

There are plenty of durable portable Bluetooth speakers out there, but the Soundcore Boom 3i offers a whole new level of ruggedness. This IP68-rated unit is built to withstand saltwater and survive drops of up to one meter, pumping out an incredible 50W of sound — impressive given its 1.72 lb weight. Plus, it has a detachable strap and a stylish design, making it the perfect companion for your next trip to the lake. The best part? While it’s usually going for about $140, Amazon’s latest Prime-exclusive promo knocks it under $100.

Soundcore Boom 3i: 29% off with Prime

$40 off (29%)
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an ultra-rugged speaker with some fancy features and a powerful sound, making it a perfect outdoor companion. While Prime Day is still some time away, you can now grab it for 29% off with Prime. Amazon gives you an extra 10% discount with a coupon code. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

But wait — it gets better. The e-commerce giant gives you an extra 10% discount with a coupon, which brings it just under $90 — a full 36% discount. If you’re tempted, act fast, as the sale won’t last too long.

Beyond the exceptional durability, what exactly does the Boom 3i offer? Quite a lot, to be honest. Like a proper outdoor speaker, it packs built-in lights, bringing a mini dance floor to your backyard or beach gathering. It also has a floatable build — and you won’t have to turn it off before dropping it in water. Yep, this bad boy will keep streaming while floating.

Sound-wise, this Soundcore speaker doesn’t disappoint. With a 50W output, it gives you more than decent loudness with some low end, decent treble, and sparkling highs. Unlike JBL models, this fella doesn’t give you thumping bass out of the box. Luckily, the app features a rich nine-band equalizer, letting you tweak the audio precisely to your taste.

What about battery life? The device is a winner here, too. On a single charge, you can get up to 16 hours of music. Factor in the unique Buzz Clean feature, which essentially helps remove dust, sand, or water from the grille with vibrations, and you’ve got one of the best sub-$150 speakers.

Bottom line: if you’re after a solid Bluetooth speaker that can handle almost anything while delivering rich and powerful sound, the Soundcore Boom 3i is the one to choose. Grab yours on Amazon for 29% off with Prime, and don’t forget to claim the additional discount for an even better bargain.

