Sony confirms Xperia launch event for May 17
A rumor coming from Chinese insiders claimed that Sony plans to introduce new Xperia phones on May 17. The teaser that indicated an Xperia Special Event would take place next month looked pretty legit, although the report didn’t come with any phone names, so it’s not yet unclear what and how many devices Sony plans to introduce in May.
The teaser released by Sony includes a few more details about the event, but no information about the devices the company plans to announce on May 17. For instance, only 100 people will be invited to the Xperia SPECIAL EVENT 2024.
For starters, Sony’s Xperia 1 VI could be one of the phones introduced at the event. Two other phones might be presented next month too, such as the Xperia 5 VI and Xperia 10 VI, although this is just speculation at this point.
Hopefully, more details about Sony’s upcoming lineup of Xperia phones will be leaked before the company’s May 17 launch event, so stay tuned for more.
What we do know, however, is that the information leaked on Weibo was accurate. Sony teased moments ago that an Xperia launch event is scheduled to take place on May 17, thus confirming the previous report.
Thankfully, the event will be livestreamed, which means all Sony fans will be able to watch live what their favorite company has in store for them. Speaking of which, even if Sony hasn’t yet confirmed which phones will be unveiled on May 17, we do have some expectations.
