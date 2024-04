Possible Sony Xperia 1 VI unveiling date leaked on social media

We've recently seen renders of the Sony Xperia 1 VI and there has been much talk about changes that Sony is making to the phone that might make it less special. For example, the 4K display that some have called overkill is rumored to be gone this year, replaced by a 2K display. While the 6.5-inch size of the OLED panel is expected to stay the same, the tall and thin 21:9 aspect ratio will be made a little wider and a little shorter producing an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.













We should see the Xperia 1 VI carry up to 16GB of RAM in a configuration that would include up to 1TB of storage. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and with all of the changes making the phone less special, Sony might be able to reduce the price of the handset which started at $1,399 for the Xperia 1 V last year.







A post on Weibo shows a leaked teaser for the Xperia Special Event that will take place on Friday, May 17th. No time is listed and we'd be lying if we didn't say that we are taking this with a grain of salt. On the other hand, the Xperia 1 V was introduced on May 11th last year so the date seems absolutely possible.



