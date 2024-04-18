Possible Sony Xperia 1 VI unveiling date leaked on social media













We should see the Xperia 1 VI carry up to 16GB of RAM in a configuration that would include up to 1TB of storage. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on and with all of the changes making the phone less special, Sony might be able to reduce the price of the handset which started at $1,399 for the Xperia 1 V last year.







A post on Weibo shows a leaked teaser for the Xperia Special Event that will take place on Friday, May 17th. No time is listed and we'd be lying if we didn't say that we are taking this with a grain of salt. On the other hand, the Xperia 1 V was introduced on May 11th last year so the date seems absolutely possible.



Recommended Stories