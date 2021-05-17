Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Android Sony

Sony's next mid-range phone could be the Xperia Ace II

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 17, 2021, 4:40 AM
Sony's next mid-range phone could be the Xperia Ace II
Sony has been focusing its smartphone production on high-end and mid-end price tiers in the last couple of years, which is probably one of the main reasons the Japanese company reported the first profits for its mobile division in years.

It looks like the next smartphone Sony plans to launch belongs to the Ace series, a mid-range oriented lineup. A certain Sony Xperia Ace II has been recently spotted on Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice), a follow-up to the original Xperia Ace that made its debut on the market two years ago.

Just like its predecessor, the Xperia Ace II is a low- to mid-range smartphone, which will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 4GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Thanks to the listing on Google Play Console, we also know the smartphone sports an HD+ display and that it will run Android 11.

Details about the camera and battery are unknown yet, but we'll probably start seeing the unannounced Xperia Ace II more often now that the Google Play Console confirmed its existence. As far as the price and availability go, your guess is as good as ours, although it's worth mentioning that the original model, a Japan-exclusive, was quite expensive at around $445.

Looking at the phone's specs, the Xperia Ace II shouldn't cost more than $250-$300 upfront, but knowing that Sony almost always overprices its phones, we expect this one's price to be much higher.

