Walmart sweetens its Sony WH-1000XM5 deal with an even heftier discount
The headphones are now selling for $119 off, tuning into a must-have for savvy shoppers. Don't miss out!
We recently shared that Walmart was offering a rather poetic $111 discount on the premium Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. Unfortunately, that deal is now a thing of the past. But that’s actually a good thing.
You see, while the $111 price cut we told you about isn’t available anymore, a bigger $119 discount has taken its place. Yep! Sony’s former flagship cans are even more irresistible than before, as they can currently be yours for just $281. Not too shabby, considering they usually go for around $400.
Sadly, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so we encourage you to grab a pair now. Simply put, you just can’t go wrong getting these for $119 off.
They may no longer be Sony’s top-of-the-line cans, but they wore this crown until just recently. This means they still rank among the best high-end wireless headphones money can buy, delivering top-quality 360-degree audio with deep bass and clear highs. And since no one wants their listening experience ruined by pesky noises, they also boast industry-leading ANC rivaled only by Bose and Apple. Thanks to that, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite tunes in peace.
So, yeah! With their premium sound, effective ANC, and good battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are worth every penny. That’s why we urge you to act fast! Tap the deal button in this article and snag a pair of these incredible headphones at an unbeatable price today!
Of course, you can adjust both the sound and ANC directly from the Sony Headphones Connect companion app for a truly tailored experience. Meanwhile, their comfortable, lightweight build, complemented by up to 30 hours of listening time, lets you enjoy long sessions without any discomfort.
