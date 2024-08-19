Amazon brings the gorgeous Sony WH-1000XM5 back to their Prime Day price

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A week ago, we spotted a remarkable Walmart offer on the super-high-end Sony WH-1000XM5. Today, Amazon tops this deal with a slightly more attractive promo. At the time of writing, you can save 25% on the high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, which gives you $102 in savings!

In case you're wondering, these puppies retail at their Prime Day price. Now, that's remarkable, given there's no ongoing shopping event. So, if you want to maximize your savings, know that this is a pretty good opportunity to buy the ~$400 Sony headphones for $102 off.

The AirPods Max rivals give you everything you need from your daily driver. Firstly, they have a remarkably lightweight and comfortable design. More importantly, the headset has astonishing ANC capabilities, beating many other high-end options. With these on, you'll be left alone with your music, no outside distractions whatsoever.

Equally awe-inspiring on the audio front, the XM5 give you a balanced and crisp sound. No matter what kind of music you're into, chances are you'd be incredibly pleased with their sound quality. 

You can even use these for critical listening and music production, precisely thanks to their flat sound profile. Of course, you can tweak them to suit your taste better if you're into heavy bass or enhanced highs. The Sony app gives you several EQ profiles for a personalized listening experience.

Last but definitely not least, you get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime with the XM5. And that's not all, they support quick charging and can give you an impressive three hours of playtime in just three minutes of charging.

Ultimately, there's a reason why the XM5 are among the best in class. They perform excellent on every front, which should be enough to meet most users' needs. If you like what they bring to the table, go for Amazon's deal and save $102 while you can. And if they're too expensive for you at their current asking price, opt for one of the best budget headphones instead.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

