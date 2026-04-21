Sony WH-1000XM5 said they want their throne back — now selling for $152 off on Amazon
The headphones are still worth every penny, so don't miss out!
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A person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. | Image by PhoneArena
Sony is one of the top companies in the audio segment, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me you’re in the market for new high-end Sony wireless headphones. But even if you aren’t currently looking to upgrade your listening experience, I think you’ll appreciate the $152 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 offered by a third-party seller on Amazon right now.
That’s right! You can currently save $152 on Sony’s former flagship wireless cans, meaning you can treat yourself to a set for under $249. All color options are selling at the same markdown, letting you pick the one that best matches your taste. And while the discount doesn’t come directly from Amazon, you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund if there’s an issue with your purchase.
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They may not be the latest top-of-the-line model anymore, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still worth every penny. Boasting high-end sound with 360-degree audio and head-tracking support, they deliver an exceptional listening experience, just as you’d expect from some of the best premium headphones out there. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor them to match yours via the EQ in the Sony Sound Connect companion app.
From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the active noise canceling, which is just phenomenal. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us, as Sony’s ANC technology is rivaled only by Bose and Apple.
As for battery life, they deliver up to 30 hours on a single charge, making them a solid pick if you commute a lot. Not to mention, they are exceptionally comfy thanks to their light 250-gram build and plush padding, so you can wear them for hours without any ear fatigue. And in case you need a quick top-up, a three-minute charge offers up to an additional three hours of playtime.
So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are obviously worth getting, especially now that they are selling for $152 off on Amazon. Tap one of the deal buttons in this article and save on a pair now while you still can!
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