Sony WH-1000XM5 said they want their throne back — now selling for $152 off on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $152 on Amazon! $152 off (38%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $152 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, dropping these puppies below $249. They may not be the latest flagship model, but they are worth every penny with their high-end sound, comfy design, and phenomenal ANC. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

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They may not be the latest top-of-the-line model anymore, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still worth every penny. Boasting high-end sound with 360-degree audio and head-tracking support, they deliver an exceptional listening experience, just as you’d expect from some of the best premium headphones out there. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor them to match yours via the EQ in the Sony Sound Connect companion app.From the app, you can also adjust the strength of the active noise canceling, which is just phenomenal. Of course, this shouldn’t surprise us, as Sony’s ANC technology is rivaled only by Bose and Apple.As for battery life, they deliver up to 30 hours on a single charge, making them a solid pick if you commute a lot. Not to mention, they are exceptionally comfy thanks to their light 250-gram build and plush padding, so you can wear them for hours without any ear fatigue. And in case you need a quick top-up, a three-minute charge offers up to an additional three hours of playtime.So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM5 are obviously worth getting, especially now that they are selling for $152 off on Amazon. Tap one of the deal buttons in this article and save on a pair now while you still can!