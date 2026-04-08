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Loud Sony ULT Field 5 is the perfect BBQ companion and it's finally on sale

Deep bass, customizable lights, and 25-hour battery life—now at a 23% discount.

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A close-up of the Sony ULT Field 5.
A close-up of the Sony ULT Field 5. | Image by Sony

Now that the weather has started warming up again, you’re likely planning your next outdoor get-together with your friends. And as you know, music is one of the most important aspects of any gathering, which means you’ll need a loud speaker to pump out the tunes.

Well, I just found a deal that I think might tickle your fancy. The offer is on the Sony ULT Field 5, which is currently selling for 23% off on Amazon. This lets you grab one for just south of $269 instead of splurging around $350. Sure, the discount comes from a third-party seller rather than the retailer itself, but you’ll still be eligible for a refund within 30 days if there’s an issue with your purchase.

Sony ULT Field 5: Save $82 on Amazon!

$82 off (23%)
You can currently snag the Sony ULT Field 5 for just under $269 via a third-party seller on Amazon. Given the sweet $82 discount, it's a pretty nice deal on one of the most capable Bluetooth speakers on the market today. It packs a punch with deep bass and solid sound quality, all while featuring an IP67 rating and a built-in 360-degree light show. Be sure to act fast and lock in these savings while the offer is still live!
Buy at Amazon

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But what do you get in return for your hard-earned cash besides the $82 you’ll save? You get a pretty capable audio device, actually. Standing at 12.3 inches wide and 5.7 inches tall, the Sony ULT Field 5 isn’t a speaker you can easily toss in your backpack. However, precisely because of that size, it delivers loud sound with booming bass.

Since everyone has their own taste in music, you can dive into the Sony Sound Connect app and tweak the audio to match yours via the 10-band EQ. And don’t worry—it may not be a small speaker, but it ships with a shoulder strap so you can haul it to the party with ease.

You also get up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough to keep any party going. Just keep in mind that your mileage may vary depending on whether you're using the built-in light show, as this handsome fella rocks 360-degree light effects that you can fully customize through the app to match the mood.

Plus, you can bring it anywhere, as it boasts a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating. This means it’s dust-tight and can even survive being submerged in 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Between the loud sound and the current 23% discount, the Sony ULT Field 5 really is a solid choice for anyone after a party-ready speaker. Therefore, if it fits the bill, don’t hesitate—save with this deal today!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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