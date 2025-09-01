Apple in danger of losing 30% of current iPhone users to Galaxy and Pixel foldable phones

iPhone 17 model during the upcoming launch. SellCell is a price comparison website that helps U.S. consumers get the most money for their used or broken phones, tablets, smartwatches, and other electronic devices. The company conducted a survey of 2,000 iPhone owners. With the unveiling of the iPhone 17 series just eight days away, this survey revealed that 68.3% of those asked by SellCell plan to upgrade to anmodel during the upcoming launch.

We always hear from our readers commenting on iPhone articles that Apple has lost ground compared to the competition. This feeling shows up in the survey results, which showed that 27.1% of iPhone owners believe that Apple has "lost its edge." Despite that response, 72.9% of iPhone owners say that they are more satisfied now with their iPhone than they have been in past years. This might explain the increase in the number of iPhone users who say they will upgrade at launch.





With this in mind, what is the main thing that will prevent iPhone owners from buying one of the new iPhone 17 models? As you might expect, price is an important factor. 68.9% of those surveyed say that the high price of the iPhone 17 line is the biggest barrier stopping them from buying a new phone during the upcoming launch. 16% say that the lack of innovation on Apple's part is keeping them away from the latest iteration of the iPhone. 5% say that they are considering a switch to Android.

On the other hand, what would drive iPhone users to buy a new iPhone 17 model? 36% cite a new look like an ultra-thin design, a new color like lavender/orange, and a redesigned Dynamic Island. Over 53% would be impressed enough with larger battery capacity on the new models (especially if the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the largest battery in iPhone history) to buy one of the new phones. Major camera upgrades would get 28% of current iPhone owners to buy a new model, while new AI features for iOS would get only 7% to shell out the cash for a brand new iPhone 17 model.

Here's some data that might concern Apple because it deals with more than 30% of current iPhone users who are threatening to move to a Samsung or Pixel phone. If Apple waits until next year to release a foldable iPhone , as expected, 20.1% would consider switching to a Galaxy Z Fold or Flip phone. Another 10.2% would move to a Pixel foldable model. So it would seem that 30.3% of current iPhone owners are at risk of switching to a foldable from Samsung or Google. Only 3.3% say that they will hold off on buying a foldable handset until Apple releases one.





A stunning 49% of the 2,000 iPhone users surveyed stated that there is nothing about Android that appeals to them. However, a majority (51%) say that Android is becoming more attractive because of things like AI (13%), better pricing (11%), better cameras (11%), and foldables (9%).





Even if the iPhone sports price tags with higher numbers because of tariffs, 34% say that they will hold their nose and buy a new iPhone anyway. 37% won't buy a new iPhone if the tariffs cause the price to be higher, and 29% will decide once they see how much higher the price will be.

