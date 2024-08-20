Survey says...these are the things iPhone users want to see on the new models before upgrading

iPhone 16 phones. SellCell is a website that buys and sells previously owned handsets. The biggest factor determining whether a current iPhone owner will upgrade to a newer model is the pricing of the new line. 30.9% of the 2,000 respondents cited pricing of the new phones as a major factor in determining whether to upgrade. Over 2,000 U.S. iPhone owners were asked in a survey conducted by SellCell whether they were planning to buy one of the new iPhone 16 series models. A whopping 61.9% of those asked said that they would purchase one of the newphones. SellCell is a website that buys and sells previously owned handsets. The biggest factor determining whether a current iPhone owner will upgrade to a newer model is the pricing of the new line. 30.9% of the 2,000 respondents cited pricing of the new phones as a major factor in determining whether to upgrade.

After pricing, the next most important factor that will determine whether any of these 2,000 iPhone owners shell out for an iPhone 16 model is, surprisingly, thermal management. 26.8% of those surveyed want to see whether Apple, as rumored, added a new design to prevent the 2024 phones from overheating. It's interesting that this is the second most important rumored new feature that potential iPhone 16 buyers want to see added by Apple to the iPhone 16 line. Next, 21.9% say that they will upgrade if there are more AI features found that are exclusive to the iPhone 16 line.













21.5% of the 2,000 iPhone owners surveyed want to see if rumors about the new phones running on the faster A18 and A18 Pro application processors are true. Both chipsets will be made by TSMC using its second-gen 3nm process node (N3E). The non-Pro models will get the A18 while the Pro units will be powered by the more capable A18 Pro. 19.3% of those surveyed will be interested in upgrading if, as rumored, the iPhone 16 Pro gets a larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1-inch) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch screen (up from 6.7-inch).





Remember the Action button that iPhone 15 Pro series users had added to their phones this year? Pressing the button will activate a preset task selected by the user. Of those 2,000 people who own an iPhone who were surveyed, 19% say that rumors about the Action button coming to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will affect their buying decision if true.





Speaking of buttons, all four new iPhone 16 models are expected to have the Capture button which will allow users to focus, zoom, and snap a photo (or start recording a video) by swiping, long-pressing, or making a short-tap on the button. 17.7% of current iPhone owners want to see if this feature is true before upgrading.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are both rumored to support Wi-Fi 7 which, at a rumored speed of 40Gbps, can deliver faster data transfer and smoother streaming. 15.6% of survey respondents would like to see this come true before they decide whether to upgrade to one of the new iPhone 16 models.





One rumored change that we've shown you images of on dummy iPhone 16 units is the new vertical design for the two rear camera lenses mounted to the camera module. This new design is coming to the back of the non-Pro iPhone 16 models and is being done to allow photos and videos taken by these units to appear in 3D when viewed by the Vision Pro. 13.8% of the 2,000 asked would be encouraged to upgrade if this turns out to be true and it surely appears as though it will be true.



Lastly, 13.5% of those surveyed would be interested in the iPhone 16 line if rumors of the new colors for both the non-Pro and Pro models come true. The base models could be available in Blue, Yellow, Pink, Green, and Black while the Pro models could be offered in White Titanium, Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium.





The unveiling is rumored to take place on September 10th with pre-orders starting on September 13th. The new phones are expected to be released on Friday, September 20th.

