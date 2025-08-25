So yeah… your Spotify bill will continue to climb – and that’s by design
Exec says price adjustments are now part of the toolbox, with new perks promised in return.
Earlier this month, Spotify announced that its premium individual plan would be going up in some markets starting September, a move aimed at improving profit margins. But that’s not the end of it. Now, the company is hinting at more price hikes down the line as it rolls out new features.
In a new report, Alex Norström, Spotify’s co-president and chief business officer, made it clear that higher prices are part of the strategy going forward.
Spotify also revealed that users have now created nearly 9 billion playlists, and it recently added tools to customize transitions between songs. The goal is clear – keep people building playlists and spending time in-app, especially as AI-driven content starts spreading across the music space.
And then there is the “superfan” subscription that has been teased for a while. Spotify has been working on a premium tier that could tack on another $6 a month for die-hard fans. It’s still in development, but it shows the company’s not done experimenting with how to make more money from its most dedicated users.
Of course, Spotify isn’t the only one pushing prices higher. Peacock recently hiked its rates, Apple TV+ did the same globally, and really, the list keeps growing. Subscription prices rarely stay flat for long, and I think with how hooked we all are on digital services, companies know they can push a little further without losing too many of us.
Price increases and price adjustments and so on, that’s part of our business toolbox and we’ll do it when it makes sense.
– Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer of Spotify, August 2025
Norström added that these hikes won’t come empty-handed – they will be paired with new features and services. The catch? We don’t know what those will be yet. Given how much Spotify has been pushing into AI, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of them tie into projects like its AI DJ.
Two years ago, AI DJ became part of Spotify. | Video credit – Spotify
Meanwhile, the platform is still seeing solid growth. Spotify reported last month that subscribers are up 12% year-over-year, hitting 276 million, while monthly active users jumped 11% to 696 million, beating expectations. Norström even predicted the streamer could soon reach more than 1 billion users.
