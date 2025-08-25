Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

So yeah… your Spotify bill will continue to climb – and that’s by design

Exec says price adjustments are now part of the toolbox, with new perks promised in return.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A photo of a smartphone's screen with many apps on it.
Earlier this month, Spotify announced that its premium individual plan would be going up in some markets starting September, a move aimed at improving profit margins. But that’s not the end of it. Now, the company is hinting at more price hikes down the line as it rolls out new features.

In a new report, Alex Norström, Spotify’s co-president and chief business officer, made it clear that higher prices are part of the strategy going forward.

Price increases and price adjustments and so on, that’s part of our business toolbox and we’ll do it when it makes sense.
– Alex Norström, co-president and chief business officer of Spotify, August 2025

Norström added that these hikes won’t come empty-handed – they will be paired with new features and services. The catch? We don’t know what those will be yet. Given how much Spotify has been pushing into AI, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of them tie into projects like its AI DJ.

Video Thumbnail
Two years ago, AI DJ became part of Spotify. | Video credit – Spotify

Meanwhile, the platform is still seeing solid growth. Spotify reported last month that subscribers are up 12% year-over-year, hitting 276 million, while monthly active users jumped 11% to 696 million, beating expectations. Norström even predicted the streamer could soon reach more than 1 billion users.

Do you think Spotify’s upcoming price hikes are worth it if they come with new features?

Vote View Result
 

Spotify also revealed that users have now created nearly 9 billion playlists, and it recently added tools to customize transitions between songs. The goal is clear – keep people building playlists and spending time in-app, especially as AI-driven content starts spreading across the music space.

And then there is the “superfan” subscription that has been teased for a while. Spotify has been working on a premium tier that could tack on another $6 a month for die-hard fans. It’s still in development, but it shows the company’s not done experimenting with how to make more money from its most dedicated users.

Of course, Spotify isn’t the only one pushing prices higher. Peacock recently hiked its rates, Apple TV+ did the same globally, and really, the list keeps growing. Subscription prices rarely stay flat for long, and I think with how hooked we all are on digital services, companies know they can push a little further without losing too many of us.

So yeah… your Spotify bill will continue to climb – and that’s by design
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile's latest acquisition brings U.S. Internet into the fold
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless