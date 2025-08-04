The world's largest music streaming service is getting more expensive for hundreds of millions
Spotify will raise its premium subscription fee from September for select markets.
On today's edition of "What's getting more expensive?" we have Spotify: the beloved music streaming platform has some news that'll wipe the smiles from millions of users' faces. Of course, it's a price hike in subscription fees we're talking about.
Reuters has it that Spotify has announced its plans to raise the monthly cost of its premium individual plan – what many opt for – in several regions. The changes are set to kick off in September, which is now in less than a month.
The price will go up from €10.99 to €11.99 (approximately $13.88 when directly converted), affecting subscribers across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The move is part of the company's broader effort to improve its profit margins, which is something we've been hearing for the past several years way too often.
Subscribers will receive emails in the coming weeks outlining the details of the price change, but if you're living in the aforementioned regions and you fancy Spotify, be prepared to pay more.
It seems that Spotify's latest price increases won't affect users in the United States – at least not yet. While standard plans remain unchanged for American subscribers, the company is reportedly working on a new, more expensive subscription tier aimed at the US market, as we told you. This upcoming option, sometimes referred to as a "super-premium" plan, is expected to go beyond the current Premium offering and may launch in the near future.
Although Spotify hasn't formally announced the plan, early details have surfaced through app code and insider reports. The new tier could cost around $6 more than the standard Premium subscription and may include added features such as high-fidelity audio, which has long been requested by users. There is also speculation that it might include early or exclusive access to certain new music releases.
Boy, if I were on the "regular" premium plan, I'd be really frustrated if a "super-premium" plan popped up. What's next – "super-premium Pro Max"? "Super-premium Ultra"? Corporations can be really imaginative at times.
Numerous analyses claim that Spotify is the most popular app when it comes to music streaming – and this will probably be true for 2026 as well – but how long before people get sick and tired of having to pay more and more?
How about US users?
The current premium plan does offer a lot. Or is it that the free tier option offers nothing much? | Image by Spotify
