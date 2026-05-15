Amazon cuts the price of the loud JBL Xtreme 4, turning it into the ultimate summer investment





Bluetooth speaker





JBL Xtreme 4: Save $80 on Amazon! $80 off (21%) Selling for just under $300 thanks to an $80 discount, the JBL Xtreme 4 is currently a top-tier bargain. It offers everything you’d want in a high-end Bluetooth speaker, including booming audio and extreme durability. Act quickly and capitalize on this deal now! Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





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Now, I agree that $300 is still far from budget-friendly. But we also can’t ignore the fact that the JBL Xtreme 4 is among the



While it’s not exactly a compact speaker you can toss in a backpack, its larger dimensions allow it to house two tweeters, two woofers, and two passive radiators. Thanks to that, it delivers up to 70W of output power on battery and up to 100W when plugged into a wall outlet. I think it’s safe to say it’s a solid pick for small to mid-sized gatherings.



Don’t worry, JBL has also thought about the times you need more oomph; you can pair your Xtreme 4 with other JBL speakers via Auracast for an even louder experience.



The IP67 dust and water resistance rating, on the other hand, gives you peace of mind that you can bring the speaker wherever you want without it getting damaged. It’s fully dust-tight and can survive complete submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. And with up to 24 hours of battery life — or about 30 hours with Playtime Boost — you’ll have plenty of juice for even the longest party.



Add the fact that it can double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting songs, and you have a top-tier speaker that ticks all the right boxes. So, don’t hesitate — tell your bank account it’s an investment, not a splurge, and grab a JBL Xtreme 4 with this deal today! Now, I agree that $300 is still far from budget-friendly. But we also can’t ignore the fact that the JBL Xtreme 4 is among the best Bluetooth speakers out there, so you’re getting quite a bargain when scoring one for less than $300.While it’s not exactly a compact speaker you can toss in a backpack, its larger dimensions allow it to house two tweeters, two woofers, and two passive radiators. Thanks to that, it delivers up to 70W of output power on battery and up to 100W when plugged into a wall outlet. I think it’s safe to say it’s a solid pick for small to mid-sized gatherings.Don’t worry, JBL has also thought about the times you need more oomph; you can pair your Xtreme 4 with other JBL speakers via Auracast for an even louder experience.The IP67 dust and water resistance rating, on the other hand, gives you peace of mind that you can bring the speaker wherever you want without it getting damaged. It’s fully dust-tight and can survive complete submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. And with up to 24 hours of battery life — or about 30 hours with Playtime Boost — you’ll have plenty of juice for even the longest party.Add the fact that it can double as a power bank, charging your phone while blasting songs, and you have a top-tier speaker that ticks all the right boxes. So, don’t hesitate — tell your bank account it’s an investment, not a splurge, and grab a JBL Xtreme 4 with this deal today!

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If you’re in the market for a partybut your bank account is scared by the hefty price tags it’s seeing on the web, you should check out Amazon’s current deal on the JBL Xtreme 4. I think it’ll be a lot less intimidated by this one.A third-party seller has slashed $80 off this beast’s price, dropping it below $300. The discount applies to all three color options, so you can pick the one that best matches your style.