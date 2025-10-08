iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
October Prime Day turns Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life into a steal

The headphones are selling for a whopping $170 off, dropping to a bargain price considering all the value they offer.

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a woman wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.
Sennheiser is a renowned name in the audio segment, famous for its great-sounding headphones. And right now, October Prime Day gives you the unmissable opportunity to get the company’s top-of-the-line cans, the MOMENTUM 4, for a whopping $220 off their price.

Thanks to this discount, you can enhance your listening experience for just south of $230, instead of splurging around $450. But given that it’s October Prime Day, the deal might not stick around for long. So, be sure to grab a pair at such a bargain price now, as these headphones are worth every penny!

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $220 during Prime Day!

$220 off (49%)
Amazon's October Prime Day lets you save $220 on the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4. This means you can now snag a pair for just under $230, instead of splurging about $450. The cans deliver exceptional sound, have top-tier ANC, and are extremely comfy. They also offer up to 60 hours of battery life. Act fast and save while you can!
We don’t exaggerate! Ranked among the best high-end wireless headphones in 2025, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 deliver premium sound out of the box. And since we live in a noisy world, they come with top-tier ANC, which does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your experience.

Even better, both the audio and the level of ANC can be tailored to your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app for an even more immersive listening experience. Of course, if you don’t like the hassle of adjusting the active noise cancellation yourself, you can always enable Adaptive ANC, which lets the headphones do it for you.

Another highlight of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 is that they were made for long listening sessions. Thanks to their light design, cushioned headband, and soft ear pads, you’ll be able to wear them for hours without experiencing discomfort. On top of that, the headphones have phenomenal battery life, delivering up to a whopping 60 hours of playtime with ANC off. With ANC on, their listening time drops to up to 56 hours, which is still pretty great.

So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are definitely worth getting, especially at $220 off. Therefore, don’t waste time and save now!

October Prime Day turns Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life into a steal

