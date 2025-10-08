October Prime Day turns Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life into a steal
The headphones are selling for a whopping $170 off, dropping to a bargain price considering all the value they offer.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sennheiser is a renowned name in the audio segment, famous for its great-sounding headphones. And right now, October Prime Day gives you the unmissable opportunity to get the company’s top-of-the-line cans, the MOMENTUM 4, for a whopping $220 off their price.
Thanks to this discount, you can enhance your listening experience for just south of $230, instead of splurging around $450. But given that it’s October Prime Day, the deal might not stick around for long. So, be sure to grab a pair at such a bargain price now, as these headphones are worth every penny!
We don’t exaggerate! Ranked among the best high-end wireless headphones in 2025, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 deliver premium sound out of the box. And since we live in a noisy world, they come with top-tier ANC, which does a solid job of stopping pesky noises from ruining your experience.
Even better, both the audio and the level of ANC can be tailored to your taste via the Sennheiser Smart Control companion app for an even more immersive listening experience. Of course, if you don’t like the hassle of adjusting the active noise cancellation yourself, you can always enable Adaptive ANC, which lets the headphones do it for you.
So, yeah! The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are definitely worth getting, especially at $220 off. Therefore, don’t waste time and save now!
Another highlight of the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 is that they were made for long listening sessions. Thanks to their light design, cushioned headband, and soft ear pads, you’ll be able to wear them for hours without experiencing discomfort. On top of that, the headphones have phenomenal battery life, delivering up to a whopping 60 hours of playtime with ANC off. With ANC on, their listening time drops to up to 56 hours, which is still pretty great.
