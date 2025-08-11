As a music lover and bargain hunter, I find the Sennheiser Momentum 4 unmissable at $159 off

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
I'm one of those people who just can't live without music. That's why I love listening to my favorite songs in the best way possible. But I'm a bargain hunter first, so I can't just go and spend $400 on new high-end wireless headphones. Oh, no! Like every savvy shopper, I always want to get the biggest value for my hard-earned cash, so scoring top-quality headphones at a massive discount is a must.

While I'm not looking to upgrade my listening experience right now, I just stumbled upon a bonkers deal on Sennheiser's top-of-the-line MOMENTUM 4 headphones, which I believe is unmissable for people who are in the market for this type of cans.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 in Black: Save $159!

$159 off (35%)
Amazon is offering a massive $159 discount on the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4 in black. This lets you get a pair for just under $292. The headphones rank among the best on the market, offering premium sound and feel, as well as phenomenal battery life of up to 60 hours with ANC turned off. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


The offer is available on Amazon, which is selling these puppies at a 35% discount. This slashes a whole $159 off their price, letting you grab a pair for just under $291, down from their usual cost of around $450. That said, the discount is only available for the model in black, though other color options are also selling at lower prices.

Now, I get that $291 is still far from budget-friendly, but we’re not talking about ordinary cans that deliver just okay sound. These fellas rank among the best wireless headphones on the market, delivering top-quality audio just as you'd expect from a renowned company like Sennheiser. And since everyone has their own taste in music, you can tailor their sound to your taste via the EQ in their Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

You can also use the application to customize the strength of their ANC. While the active noise cancellation isn't quite on par with premium options like the Sony WH-1000XM6, it's still pretty effective and blocks out pesky noises seamlessly.

But the biggest reason why I'd definitely grab these headphones in a heartbeat if I were looking to upgrade is their battery life, which is simply put—phenomenal. No, I'm not exaggerating! These cans offer up to a whopping 60 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC turned off. And the listening time doesn’t drop drastically when it’s enabled either, falling to up to 56 hours.

So, yeah! I truly believe the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are absolutely worth getting at their current price on Amazon. If they check all the right boxes for you, I suggest you act fast and save while you can!

