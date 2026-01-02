Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung’s rumored Perplexity-powered Bixby leaks in new video

New leaks show the often-ignored assistant is finally getting a feature worth using.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series One UI
Bixby + Perplexity logos
Samsung's often-ignored voice assistant is finally getting a serious upgrade that might make it worth keeping around. A leaked video shows Bixby teaming up with Perplexity AI to give you smarter answers without needing to open a web browser.

A smarter new look


We finally have a peek at what Samsung has been cooking up. In a new X post, leaked footage from the upcoming One UI 8.5 update shows Bixby answering complex questions without breaking a sweat. Instead of just throwing a list of blue Google links at you, the new interface gives you a direct, summarized answer with actual sources—which is exactly what Perplexity is famous for.

Recommended For You
The new look is super clean, too. When you ask a question, the answer pops up in a simple card that fits perfectly with the rest of your phone's style. The best part? It seems to know when to switch gears. Bixby still handles the phone stuff—like changing your brightness or setting an alarm—but instantly tags in Perplexity when you ask for facts or history.

Why this matters


Let’s be honest, Bixby has been a punchline for years. It was great for controlling your phone settings, but terrible at answering actual questions. This update is a big deal because Samsung is trying to stand out from Google. With Google putting its Gemini AI on every Android phone, including Samsung's own, Samsung risked its own assistant becoming irrelevant.

Recommended For You
By using Perplexity, Samsung offers something Gemini often struggles with: clear, accurate answers without the fluff. This is for people who want a quick research tool, not just a chatty bot. If Bixby can actually explain why I need an umbrella based on the forecast, rather than just showing me a cloud icon, it becomes a tool I might actually use.

Will this Perplexity update make you actually use Bixby?
Yes, I love Perplexity’s answers.
38.78%
Maybe, if it’s faster than Google Gemini.
38.78%
No, I’m strictly Team Google Assistant.
6.12%
I disabled the Bixby button years ago.
16.33%
49 Votes

A step in the right direction?


This is an interesting update. For those that already use Perplexity on their desktops, having that power one long-press away—without needing to open a separate app—is a huge win for ease of use. 

However, it has to be fast. If there is a lag while Bixby "thinks" or hands off the question, this will be definitely maligned by users. But if this runs as smoothly as the video suggests, I can see people actually using Bixby more. We expect to see this roll out with the Galaxy S26 launch this year.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (1)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
iPhone Fold looks so different next to iPhone 18 Pro Max in leaked photos
Latest News
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in