Samsung’s rumored Perplexity-powered Bixby leaks in new video





A smarter new look



We finally have a peek at what Samsung has been cooking up. In a



Recommended For You The new look is super clean, too. When you ask a question, the answer pops up in a simple card that fits perfectly with the rest of your phone's style. The best part? It seems to know when to switch gears. Bixby still handles the phone stuff—like changing your brightness or setting an alarm—but instantly tags in Perplexity when you ask for facts or history. We finally have a peek at what Samsung has been cooking up. In a new X post , leaked footage from the upcoming One UI 8.5 update shows Bixby answering complex questions without breaking a sweat. Instead of just throwing a list of blue Google links at you, the new interface gives you a direct, summarized answer with actual sources—which is exactly what Perplexity is famous for.The new look is super clean, too. When you ask a question, the answer pops up in a simple card that fits perfectly with the rest of your phone's style. The best part? It seems to know when to switch gears. Bixby still handles the phone stuff—like changing your brightness or setting an alarm—but instantly tags in Perplexity when you ask for facts or history.





Why this matters

Welcome to 2026 everyone! Let's start this year off with a banger. A look at the new Bixby, powered by Perplexity.



Thanks to @achultra for hooking me up with the apk pic.twitter.com/sKZQlEX6w7 — That Josh Guy (@thatjoshguy69) January 1, 2026







Recommended For You By using Perplexity, Samsung offers something Gemini often struggles with: clear, accurate answers without the fluff. This is for people who want a quick research tool, not just a chatty bot. If Bixby can actually explain why I need an umbrella based on the forecast, rather than just showing me a cloud icon, it becomes a tool I might actually use. Let’s be honest, Bixby has been a punchline for years. It was great for controlling your phone settings, but terrible at answering actual questions. This update is a big deal because Samsung is trying to stand out from Google. With Google putting its Gemini AI on every Android phone , including Samsung's own, Samsung risked its own assistant becoming irrelevant.By using Perplexity, Samsung offers something Gemini often struggles with: clear, accurate answers without the fluff. This is for people who want a quick research tool, not just a chatty bot. If Bixby can actually explain why I need an umbrella based on the forecast, rather than just showing me a cloud icon, it becomes a tool I might actually use.



Will this Perplexity update make you actually use Bixby? Yes, I love Perplexity’s answers. 38.78% Maybe, if it’s faster than Google Gemini. 38.78% No, I’m strictly Team Google Assistant. 6.12% I disabled the Bixby button years ago. 16.33% Vote 49 Votes





A step in the right direction?



This is an interesting update. For those that already use Perplexity on their desktops, having that power one long-press away—without needing to open a separate app—is a huge win for ease of use.





However, it has to be fast. If there is a lag while Bixby "thinks" or hands off the question, this will be definitely maligned by users. But if this runs as smoothly as the video suggests, I can see people actually using Bixby more. We expect to see this roll out with the Galaxy S26 launch this year.

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Samsung's often-ignored voice assistant is finally getting a serious upgrade that might make it worth keeping around. A leaked video shows Bixby teaming up with Perplexity AI to give you smarter answers without needing to open a web browser.