Samsung's next foldables are borrowing a Galaxy S26 feature you actually need
The AI-powered tool also appears to be heading beyond US borders.
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Samsung Galaxy S26 series. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's upcoming foldables might finally close a feature gap that has quietly bugged Galaxy fans since the S26 launched earlier this year, and it all comes down to keeping you safe from scammers.
When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 lineup back in February, one of the standout additions was Gemini-powered Scam Detection. In simple terms, it uses on-device AI to listen to your calls in real time and warn you if something sounds off. Until then, this protection had been a Pixel exclusive, and even on the S26 series, it only works in English for US users.
What makes this find more notable than a routine feature hand-me-down is the number of regional variants tucked into the code. The references include US carrier-locked and unlocked versions, Canadian models, and global variants. That strongly suggests Samsung is not just bringing Scam Detection to its foldables, but planning to push it well beyond US borders.
Samsung's foldables have historically trailed the S series on software features, and that has always struck me as a strange choice for devices starting at $1,999. The Z Fold 8 is shaping up to be a serious hardware upgrade, so making sure it ships with software parity counts for just as much.
Phone scams are only getting more sophisticated, with AI-generated voices and social engineering tricks that fool even the most cautious among us. Real-time protection built into your dialer is not a perk reserved for early adopters. It is a necessity.
I have used Scam Detection on Pixels and it is one of those features you do not fully appreciate until it flags a sketchy call. It works quietly, does not eat up your battery, and when it catches something, you are grateful it was paying attention.
The people who need this most, especially older family members who may not be as tech-savvy, are often the least likely to own a Pixel or a brand-new S26. Samsung bringing this to its foldables is progress, however, the real win comes when it reaches the Galaxy A series. Foldable buyers paying $2,000 deserve the same protection as everyone else.
Samsung's foldables are getting the S26's scam-fighting superpower
When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 lineup back in February, one of the standout additions was Gemini-powered Scam Detection. In simple terms, it uses on-device AI to listen to your calls in real time and warn you if something sounds off. Until then, this protection had been a Pixel exclusive, and even on the S26 series, it only works in English for US users.
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However, a new report reveals that exclusivity window is shrinking. An APK teardown of the Google Phone app uncovered model numbers for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (SM-F976), Galaxy Z Flip 8 (SM-F776), and the brand-new Wide Fold (SM-F971), all showing up alongside Scam Detection references.
It's not just about the phones, it's about where they'll work
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Scam Detection setting. | Image by PhoneArena
What makes this find more notable than a routine feature hand-me-down is the number of regional variants tucked into the code. The references include US carrier-locked and unlocked versions, Canadian models, and global variants. That strongly suggests Samsung is not just bringing Scam Detection to its foldables, but planning to push it well beyond US borders.
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Google already supports Scam Detection in multiple countries on Pixel devices. Samsung keeping it locked to US-only S26 users felt like an unnecessary wall from day one, so any sign of expansion is welcome.
Why this upgrade matters more than specs
Samsung's foldables have historically trailed the S series on software features, and that has always struck me as a strange choice for devices starting at $1,999. The Z Fold 8 is shaping up to be a serious hardware upgrade, so making sure it ships with software parity counts for just as much.
Phone scams are only getting more sophisticated, with AI-generated voices and social engineering tricks that fool even the most cautious among us. Real-time protection built into your dialer is not a perk reserved for early adopters. It is a necessity.
How do you deal with suspicious calls on your phone?
A feature every phone should already have
I have used Scam Detection on Pixels and it is one of those features you do not fully appreciate until it flags a sketchy call. It works quietly, does not eat up your battery, and when it catches something, you are grateful it was paying attention.
The people who need this most, especially older family members who may not be as tech-savvy, are often the least likely to own a Pixel or a brand-new S26. Samsung bringing this to its foldables is progress, however, the real win comes when it reaches the Galaxy A series. Foldable buyers paying $2,000 deserve the same protection as everyone else.
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