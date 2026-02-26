Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

The Galaxy S26 phones get a Pixel superpower to battle today’s biggest smartphone threat

One of the best Pixel features is now available on the Galaxy S26 phones as well.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Google Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S26 on a wooden desk. | Image by PhoneArena
After months of leaks and tips from different sources, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series was finally unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked yesterday. As expected, AI upgrades in the new phones were the main highlights of the entire event. One of these upgrades is the AI-powered scam detection feature, which has finally left Pixel exclusivity and now works in the new Galaxy S lineup as well.

Stop scams before they strike


There are plenty of things I like about my Pixel 10 smartphone, one of which is its built-in scam detection feature. It uses on-device AI to analyze calls and messages to detect patterns in them that could be associated with scams. If any traces of fraud or scam are detected in either of your calls or messages, the feature quickly alerts you through audio and haptic notifications.

Ever since its introduction, Google has kept the feature exclusive to its Pixel smartphones. However, it was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday that it is now available on the new Galaxy S26 family as well.

Recommended For You

Scam detection in the new Galaxy S line phones will not require you to install the Google Phone app. Instead, it will work with the stock phone app that you get with Samsung smartphones, which I believe is something both Samsung and Google need to be appreciated for.

It'll work the same way it works on Pixel phones. It will be disabled by default, meaning you'll have to manually enable it by going to the Settings menu of the phone app.

The feature will only analyze calls and messages from unknown numbers. Google claims that your conversation is not uploaded to the cloud in order to ensure privacy isn't compromised while trying to protect you from online scams.

What actions do you take to protect yourself from online scams?
4 Votes

Keep yourself safe from any sort of online scams


Scam Detection feature in a Pixel smartphone.
Scam Detection feature in a Pixel smartphone. | Image by Google

Online fraud has become more common than ever. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance reports that in 2024 alone, more than one trillion dollars was stolen worldwide through call and message scams. To ensure you do not become the next victim of a scammer, it is important to have an AI-powered scam detection feature available on your smartphone.

Google mentions in its blog post that its scam detector capability will not remain exclusive to Samsung and Pixel phones. Instead, it will be rolled out to other Android devices very soon.

That said, the scam detection feature in the Galaxy S26 lineup currently only supports the English language and is available in the US. On Pixel, however, it is protecting users from potential online scams in many more countries other than the US, which include Australia, India, the UK, and more. Hopefully, it will roll out to Galaxy S26 users in other countries as well soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless