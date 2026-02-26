The Galaxy S26 phones get a Pixel superpower to battle today’s biggest smartphone threat

Stop scams before they strike





Galaxy S26 family as well.



Recommended For You Ever since its introduction, Google has kept the feature exclusive to its Pixel smartphones. However, it was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday that it is now available on the newfamily as well.





Scam detection in the new Galaxy S line phones will not require you to install the Google Phone app. Instead, it will work with the stock phone app that you get with Samsung smartphones, which I believe is something both Samsung and Google need to be appreciated for.

It'll work the same way it works on Pixel phones. It will be disabled by default, meaning you'll have to manually enable it by going to the Settings menu of the phone app.





The feature will only analyze calls and messages from unknown numbers. Google claims that your conversation is not uploaded to the cloud in order to ensure privacy isn't compromised while trying to protect you from online scams.





What actions do you take to protect yourself from online scams? I rely on security features like Scam Detection. I avoid unknown calls and messages. I install third-party scam detector apps. I rely on my luck and don't do much to stay protected. Vote 4 Votes

Keep yourself safe from any sort of online scams



Online fraud has become more common than ever. The



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Online fraud has become more common than ever. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance reports that in 2024 alone, more than one trillion dollars was stolen worldwide through call and message scams. To ensure you do not become the next victim of a scammer, it is important to have an AI-powered scam detection feature available on your smartphone.





Google mentions in its blog post that its scam detector capability will not remain exclusive to Samsung and Pixel phones. Instead, it will be rolled out to other Android devices very soon.

That said, the scam detection feature in the Galaxy S26 lineup currently only supports the English language and is available in the US. On Pixel, however, it is protecting users from potential online scams in many more countries other than the US, which include Australia, India, the UK, and more. Hopefully, it will roll out to Galaxy S26 users in other countries as well soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie