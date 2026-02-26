The Galaxy S26 phones get a Pixel superpower to battle today’s biggest smartphone threat
One of the best Pixel features is now available on the Galaxy S26 phones as well.
Samsung Galaxy S26 on a wooden desk. | Image by PhoneArena
After months of leaks and tips from different sources, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series was finally unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked yesterday. As expected, AI upgrades in the new phones were the main highlights of the entire event. One of these upgrades is the AI-powered scam detection feature, which has finally left Pixel exclusivity and now works in the new Galaxy S lineup as well.
Stop scams before they strike
There are plenty of things I like about my Pixel 10 smartphone, one of which is its built-in scam detection feature. It uses on-device AI to analyze calls and messages to detect patterns in them that could be associated with scams. If any traces of fraud or scam are detected in either of your calls or messages, the feature quickly alerts you through audio and haptic notifications.
Ever since its introduction, Google has kept the feature exclusive to its Pixel smartphones. However, it was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday that it is now available on the new Galaxy S26 family as well.
Scam detection in the new Galaxy S line phones will not require you to install the Google Phone app. Instead, it will work with the stock phone app that you get with Samsung smartphones, which I believe is something both Samsung and Google need to be appreciated for.
It'll work the same way it works on Pixel phones. It will be disabled by default, meaning you'll have to manually enable it by going to the Settings menu of the phone app.
The feature will only analyze calls and messages from unknown numbers. Google claims that your conversation is not uploaded to the cloud in order to ensure privacy isn't compromised while trying to protect you from online scams.
What actions do you take to protect yourself from online scams?
Keep yourself safe from any sort of online scams
Scam Detection feature in a Pixel smartphone. | Image by Google
Online fraud has become more common than ever. The Global Anti-Scam Alliance reports that in 2024 alone, more than one trillion dollars was stolen worldwide through call and message scams. To ensure you do not become the next victim of a scammer, it is important to have an AI-powered scam detection feature available on your smartphone.
Google mentions in its blog post that its scam detector capability will not remain exclusive to Samsung and Pixel phones. Instead, it will be rolled out to other Android devices very soon.
That said, the scam detection feature in the Galaxy S26 lineup currently only supports the English language and is available in the US. On Pixel, however, it is protecting users from potential online scams in many more countries other than the US, which include Australia, India, the UK, and more. Hopefully, it will roll out to Galaxy S26 users in other countries as well soon.
