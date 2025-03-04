Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones

To fight this, Google teamed up with banks to learn about the latest tricks scammers use. They found that many scams now happen through conversations, where people are slowly manipulated. So, they built AI that can watch what's happening and warn you if things get suspicious.For text messages, if the AI sees something fishy in your texts, it'll pop up a warning. You can then choose to ignore it or report the scammer. This works automatically for texts from people not in your contacts, however, it's designed to keep your private messages private, with the AI doing its work right on your phone.

will launch first in English in the U.S., U.K, and Canada.









The same idea applies to phone calls. If someone tries to get you to give them gift cards or acts strangely, the AI will alert you with sounds and a message on your screen. This feature is optional, as phone calls are more personal. Again, everything happens on your phone, so your conversations stay private.





Google is expanding this beta to include all English-speaking Pixel 9 and newer users in the U.S. The feature was tested during a limited beta using Gemini Nano on Pixel 9 devices, which Google says has been a success. Now,



However, as this feature will be totally optional, it will be off by default. If you choose to turn "Scam Detection" on, it will only activate when you are on calls with people not in your contacts, and you'll notice a beep at the beginning and during the call to alert all participants that the feature is on. You also have the option to turn the feature off while the call is in progress, if you so choose.





The beep at the start and during the call is of interest. Google says that according to the feedback they have gotten so far, it has helped people to be more alert during a call, reminding them that this could potentially be a scam. I image it works the same on the other end, warning scammers that the person on the other line might be aware of what they are doing and therefore hopefully abandoning the effort altogether.









The key here is that the AI is watching for patterns that humans might miss, spotting when something just doesn't seem right. Additionally, because it's happening on your phone, this means your data is not being sent to some faraway computer. This is a big deal for privacy, especially when it pertains to AI.



These new tools show that fighting scams is an ongoing battle and that as scammers get smarter, so must do the defenses. For everyday users, this means a bit more peace of mind. Knowing that your phone is actively looking out for potential problems can help you feel safer in a world where scams are becoming more common.

This will work for SMS, MMS, and RCS messages alike and will be turned on by default in the Google Messages app. However, it can be disabled by turning off "Spam Protection," which "Scam Detection" is part of. The featureHowever, Google says it will be expanding to more countries soon.