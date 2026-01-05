Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung's latest software update might reveal earlier than expected release of a new wearable

Samsung has released a new feature for mobile Galaxy devices that could hint at an imminent release of a new wearable device.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Wearables
Samsung wordmark shown hanging near a ceiling at a trade show.
Samsung could be getting ready to release a pair of smart glasses according to SamMobile. The latter says that Samsung has dropped an update for a feature called Nearby Device Scanning that will allow its Galaxy smartphones and tablets to seamlessly pair with devices such as smartwatches and smart rings. The latest update for Nearby Device Scanning includes support for Glasses Quickpair. 

What the new Glasses Quickpair release means for Samsung


Glasses Quickpair will allow someone with a Samsung mobile device to quickly connect a pair of Samsung smart glasses to that device. Right now, Samsung does not offer any smart glasses for sale which means that the release of the Glasses Quickpair feature is giving us a clue about the upcoming release of such a device. Samsung is rumored to be working on a pair of display-less AI smart glasses that would compete with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses.

Recommended For You
Are you interested in any of these rumored Samsung smart glasses?
Yes, the first pair with no-display.
6.78%
Yes, the second pair with the AR displays.
36.95%
Both pair.
28.47%
Neither one.
27.8%
295 Votes

Not having a display, these glasses would heavily rely on the display of your Galaxy phone or tablet which is why the release of the Nearby Device Scanning feature with Glasses Quickpair is a pretty good indication that the Galaxy Glasses (rumored to be model SM-O200P) are on the way. The device will also depend on a paired Galaxy phone or tablet for processing power via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Samsung&#039;s first smart glasses will be a Meta Ray-Ban rival. | Image credit-Meta - Samsung&#039;s latest software update might reveal earlier than expected release of a new wearable
Samsung's first smart glasses will be a Meta Ray-Ban rival. | Image credit-Meta

These smart glasses will get its "smarts" from Google's Gemini which is expected to help with the visual recognition of objects, real-time translation, and navigation. A 12MP Sony IMX681 image sensor reportedly will be used for photo and video capture.

Samsung's "Pro" smart glasses are expected to arrive in 2027 with a full-AR display


There was some hope that these glasses would appear at the upcoming Unpacked event that includes the Galaxy S26 line, expected to take place on February 25th. However, Samsung has supposedly pushed back the release of the smart glasses until later this year so that Sammy can sure up the software. Next year, in 2027, Samsung could release a "Pro" version of these spectacles with an AR Heads up display (HUD).

For those who would rather see Samsung release its Meta Ray-Ban rival (the smart glasses without displays) next month instead of later this year, you can hang on to that hope knowing that the Glasses Quickpair pairing feature has been released.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Phone manufacturers reportedly considering pausing high-end Ultra models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
Google backports Pixel 10 feature upgrade to Pixel 6 and newer models
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Apple said to be locked into Samsung for foldable iPhone screens, but surprisingly starting small
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Latest News
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Why is Google killing its Assistant before Gemini is ready to handle the basics?
Why is Google killing its Assistant before Gemini is ready to handle the basics?
Apple's upcoming smart glasses just got their most detailed reveal yet
Apple's upcoming smart glasses just got their most detailed reveal yet
Apple made iOS users wait for the iPhone Fold only to get it wrong
Apple made iOS users wait for the iPhone Fold only to get it wrong
Android version of popular iPhone feature could be available soon
Android version of popular iPhone feature could be available soon
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers get confirmations for account activity they didn't authorize [UPDATED]