Samsung's latest software update might reveal earlier than expected release of a new wearable

What the new Glasses Quickpair release means for Samsung





Glasses Quickpair will allow someone with a Samsung mobile device to quickly connect a pair of Samsung smart glasses to that device. Right now, Samsung does not offer any smart glasses for sale which means that the release of the Glasses Quickpair feature is giving us a clue about the upcoming release of such a device. Samsung is rumored to be working on a pair of display-less AI smart glasses that would compete with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses.



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Are you interested in any of these rumored Samsung smart glasses? Yes, the first pair with no-display. 6.78% Yes, the second pair with the AR displays. 36.95% Both pair. 28.47% Neither one. 27.8% Vote 295 Votes





Galaxy phone or tablet for processing power via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Not having a display, these glasses would heavily rely on the display of your Galaxy phone or tablet which is why the release of the Nearby Device Scanning feature with Glasses Quickpair is a pretty good indication that the Galaxy Glasses (rumored to be model SM-O200P) are on the way. The device will also depend on a pairedor tablet for processing power via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.









These smart glasses will get its "smarts" from Google's Gemini which is expected to help with the visual recognition of objects, real-time translation, and navigation. A 12MP Sony IMX681 image sensor reportedly will be used for photo and video capture.

Samsung's "Pro" smart glasses are expected to arrive in 2027 with a full-AR display







There was some hope that these glasses would appear at the upcoming Unpacked event that includes the Galaxy S26 line, expected to take place on February 25th. However, Samsung has supposedly pushed back the release of the smart glasses until later this year so that Sammy can sure up the software. Next year, in 2027, Samsung could release a "Pro" version of these spectacles with an AR Heads up display (HUD).





For those who would rather see Samsung release its Meta Ray-Ban rival (the smart glasses without displays) next month instead of later this year, you can hang on to that hope knowing that the Glasses Quickpair pairing feature has been released.