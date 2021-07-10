$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

The ultimate Samsung Unpacked leak reveals all of the devices coming August 11 in their full glory

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Even by its own standards, Samsung appears to have done an exceedingly poor job of keeping classified information about its impending Unpacked product launch event under wraps. 

That has led the world's number one smartphone vendor to go after leakers like Evan Blass in an unprecedented way, essentially trying to remove all high-quality traces of the unreleased Galaxy Z Flip 3, Buds 2, and Watch 4 Classic (among others) from the internet.

While that's obviously impossible, several revealing GIFs were deleted from Twitter... before making a big comeback earlier today alongside a bunch of other 360-degree animations basically aiming to tell the full August Unpacked story. 

Because Samsung is likely to copyright strike this impressive new collection of short videos depicting the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Buds 2, and Galaxy S21 FE 5G, we're not even going to bother embedding all these tweets, which you may nonetheless want to check out at their original source before it's too late.

Here's what Samsung plans to unveil on August 11 after all


First and foremost, we should mention that date is now etched in stone following credible initial speculation of an earlier August 3 event. A number of rock-solid sources have weighed in on this important piece of the Unpacked puzzle of late, pointing in the exact same direction, so you might as well circle August 11 on your calendars.

That being said, by far the most surprising thing suggested by Evan Blass today is that the oft-leaked and purportedly delayed Galaxy S21 FE 5G could end up going official alongside its foldable "cousins" one month from tomorrow.


While that sort of news wouldn't have exactly caught us off guard three or four months ago, the ongoing global chip shortage has been widely reported of late to lead to an S21 FE release sometime in October. Granted, an August 11 announcement doesn't automatically mean that rumor will prove inaccurate, but we at least have reason to hope now that Samsung's next inexpensive flagship is right around the corner.


As far as the actual leaked GIFs are concerned, these don't seem to contain any major revelations, instead merely corroborating previously revealed renders and videos.


Still, it's certainly nice to be able to enjoy the premium designs of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE 5G, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Buds 2 in one place already, even if for a fleeting moment.

 

All of these devices have had most of their key specs and features detailed, mind you, with the 5G-enabled Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 expected to offer surprisingly solid quality-price ratios, the Galaxy S21 FE shining in the charging speed department (among others), the Galaxy Watch 4 dropping the Active branding to go the "Classic" route instead, and the Galaxy Buds 2 likely to undercut the AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation on deck.

What's probably not coming at Samsung Unpacked


While it's possible that the list of products depicted today ahead of their joint August 11 debut is not comprehensive, we feel it's far more likely that a Galaxy Z Flip Lite is simply not in the pipeline yet.

That would contradict the most recent gossip on the matter but it would also make perfect sense considering the very reasonable price tipped for the high-end Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, which is definitely coming next month.


The elusive Galaxy Note 21 and the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 trio originally leaked all the way back in May are also pretty much guaranteed to continue lurking in the shadows for at least a few more months before eventually breaking cover at some point in 2022... or not.

Although the two very notable absences are likely to disappoint certain hardcore Samsung fans, it's worth keeping in mind that even a tech giant's resources can be limited, especially these days. Besides, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is pretty cool, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to rock an optional S Pen. What more could you wish for?

