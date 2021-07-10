The ultimate Samsung Unpacked leak reveals all of the devices coming August 11 in their full glory









While that's obviously impossible, several revealing GIFs were deleted from Twitter... before making a big comeback earlier today alongside a bunch of other 360-degree animations basically aiming to tell the full August Unpacked story.





Here's what Samsung plans to unveil on August 11 after all









That being said, by far the most surprising thing suggested by Evan Blass today is that the oft-leaked and purportedly delayed Galaxy S21 FE 5G could end up going official alongside its foldable "cousins" one month from tomorrow.









While that sort of news wouldn't have exactly caught us off guard three or four months ago , the ongoing global chip shortage has been widely reported of late to lead to an S21 FE release sometime in October. Granted, an August 11 announcement doesn't automatically mean that rumor will prove inaccurate, but we at least have reason to hope now that Samsung's next inexpensive flagship is right around the corner.









As far as the actual leaked GIFs are concerned, these don't seem to contain any major revelations, instead merely corroborating previously revealed renders and videos.





















What's probably not coming at Samsung Unpacked





While it's possible that the list of products depicted today ahead of their joint August 11 debut is not comprehensive, we feel it's far more likely that a Galaxy Z Flip Lite is simply not in the pipeline yet.

















Although the two very notable absences are likely to disappoint certain hardcore Samsung fans, it's worth keeping in mind that even a tech giant's resources can be limited, especially these days . Besides, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is pretty cool, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to rock an optional S Pen. What more could you wish for?

