Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Jun 11, 2021, 4:38 PM
Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 launch and release dates
Samsung was earlier expected to hold an Unpacked event sometime around the middle of August to reveal a spate of new products including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch Active 4. The exact date of the event appears to have been leaked.

In a very cryptic tweet, well-known leaker Max Weinbach seems to suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 and Active Watch 4 on August 3.


As for the release date, Front Page Tech says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will begin shipping Friday, August 27. The same source also claims that Samsung's upcoming watches will hit the shelves on Wednesday, August 11.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Active Watch 4: What we know so far


Per previously available information, both Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
 
The Fold 3 is expected to have largely the same design as the current model and rumored standout features include an under-panel selfie camera and support for S Pen. The Z Flip 3 is likely to offer a bigger cover display and a 120Hz main display. Both devices are rumored to be more affordable than their predecessors.

Moving on to the new watches, the headlining update is a switch to Wear OS, which is a unified operating system that will merge the best features of Google’s Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen platform.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will allegedly be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and the Active Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 42mm variants. They may come with a new 5nm chipset.
 
Although the previously rumored non-invasive glucose monitoring function might not make it into Samsung's new wearables, other health-related features like ECG and heart rate monitors will likely be there.
 
If the names are confusing, it might help to remember that the Active 4 is expected to be a watered-down version of the Watch 4 and will likely be positioned as an Apple Watch SE competitor.

