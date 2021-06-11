Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates
In a very cryptic tweet, well-known leaker Max Weinbach seems to suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 and Active Watch 4 on August 3.
On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021
As for the release date, Front Page Tech says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will begin shipping Friday, August 27. The same source also claims that Samsung's upcoming watches will hit the shelves on Wednesday, August 11.
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Active Watch 4: What we know so far
Per previously available information, both Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
The Fold 3 is expected to have largely the same design as the current model and rumored standout features include an under-panel selfie camera and support for S Pen. The Z Flip 3 is likely to offer a bigger cover display and a 120Hz main display. Both devices are rumored to be more affordable than their predecessors.
Moving on to the new watches, the headlining update is a switch to Wear OS, which is a unified operating system that will merge the best features of Google’s Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen platform.
The Galaxy Watch 4 will allegedly be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and the Active Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 42mm variants. They may come with a new 5nm chipset.
Although the previously rumored non-invasive glucose monitoring function might not make it into Samsung's new wearables, other health-related features like ECG and heart rate monitors will likely be there.
If the names are confusing, it might help to remember that the Active 4 is expected to be a watered-down version of the Watch 4 and will likely be positioned as an Apple Watch SE competitor.
