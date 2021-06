Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates

In a very cryptic tweet, well-known leaker Max Weinbach seems to suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be revealed alongside the In a very cryptic tweet, well-known leaker Max Weinbach seems to suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be revealed alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 and Active Watch 4 on August 3.





On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021



Front Page Tech As for the release date,says that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will begin shipping Friday, August 27. The same source also claims that Samsung's upcoming watches will hit the shelves on Wednesday, August 11.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Active Watch 4: What we know so far



Per previously available information, both Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.



The Fold 3 is expected to have largely the same design as the current model and rumored standout features include an The Fold 3 is expected to have largely the same design as the current model and rumored standout features include an under-panel selfie camera and support for S Pen. The Z Flip 3 is likely to offer a bigger cover display and a 120Hz main display. Both devices are rumored to be more affordable than their predecessors.



Moving on to the new watches, the headlining update is a switch to Moving on to the new watches, the headlining update is a switch to Wear OS , which is a unified operating system that will merge the best features of Google’s Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen platform.



The Galaxy Watch 4 will allegedly be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and the Active Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 42mm variants. They may come with a new The Galaxy Watch 4 will allegedly be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, and the Active Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 42mm variants. They may come with a new 5nm chipset

Although the previously rumored non-invasive glucose monitoring function might not make it into Samsung's new wearables, other health-related features like ECG and heart rate monitors will likely be there.



If the names are confusing, it might help to remember that the Active 4 is expected to be a watered-down version of the Watch 4 and will likely be positioned as an If the names are confusing, it might help to remember that the Active 4 is expected to be a watered-down version of the Watch 4 and will likely be positioned as an Apple Watch SE competitor.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Samsung was earlier expected to hold an Unpacked event sometime around the middle of August to reveal a spate of new products including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 , and Galaxy Watch Active 4 . The exact date of the event appears to have been leaked.