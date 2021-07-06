Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 will come with active noise cancellation

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 will come with active noise cancellation0
The Galaxy Buds Live followed later that same year, but although ANC functionality finally made it in, Samsung's odd design choice meant Apple's AirPods Pro essentially went unrivaled another few months.
That's right, we're not just talking noise reduction here, as several rumors suggested in recent months, at least not according to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, who even has a pretty legit-looking image to support his theory.
The same source vaguely claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 also have "better bass performance" going for them, which means very little without additional context. If said comparison is made against the OG Samsung Galaxy Buds, that's... good to hear but not exactly groundbreaking stuff.
If the Buds 2, however, will somehow come with the same active noise cancellation tech as the Buds Pro and better bass performance ata lower than $200 price, Samsung may finally have an AirPods Pro killer on its hands.
Even if the Galaxy Buds 2 end up downgrading some of the great stuff the Buds Pro currently offer, which seems logical to expect at $150 and up, we're pretty sure these bad boys will be among the very best true wireless earbuds money can buy as soon as they're released next month in at least four snazzy colors.