The Galaxy S21 FE may have this final launch date

A tweet by a well-known tipster today by the name of Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) announced, simply and plainly, that the Samsung S21 FE is arriving on January 11th.





Ev, a.k.a. @evleaks, has become quite famous in the tech world for his streak of accurate predictions in multiple categories of technology, spanning the past decade. Which is why many are taking this latest prediction of his, on the launch day of the S21 FE, as word written in stone.





Android Police Of course, this doesn't fully guarantee its accuracy, but given Evan Blass' track record, it very well may be the final date—and it isn't the first time this day has been thrown around, either. Back in October, asmentions, two other acclaimed tipsters, Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach , also confirmed the date of January 11th on Twitter as the scheduled date for the S21 FE launch.





There is a second date proposed for the long-delayed device as well, namely January 4th—exactly a week earlier. However, this leak, which just came out today, has had less backup than the January 11 date, and isn't a day of which we'd heard before.





Galaxy S21 FE Pricing is nothing ground-breaking...



Exclusive: Samsung will launch the S21 FE in UK at these prices:



£699 for 128GB variant



£749 for 256GB variant



Releasing on January 4.

Thoughts? #GalaxyS21FE



Please link & credit:https://t.co/5AFubk4IxDpic.twitter.com/xdcUXogv6P — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 21, 2021



Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24 on Twitter) revealed it on Twitter just this morning, together with the S21 FE launch price in the UK (still no word on U.S. prices, sorry peeps). Because of the corroboration of multiple trusted sources on tech leaks, we're inclined to lean towards the well corroborated January 11th date ourselves.



