The Galaxy S21 FE may have this final launch date

We've been waiting for the full spec and detail sheet on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
for months now, and with the holidays growing ever closer, the anticipation of Samsung's second ever fan edition device has grown at a rapid rate. As of a few days ago, persistent leaks had revealed essentially everything there is to know about the S21 FE
, save a confirmed launch date and price in the U.S.
But worry no more, Samsung
fans, for today, we may finally have a solid given date on which to expect the company's latest fan edition device. As a matter of fact, there are two dates being thrown around, one of which is more than likely to be accurate.
A tweet by a well-known tipster today by the name of Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) announced, simply and plainly, that the Samsung S21 FE is arriving on January 11th.
Ev, a.k.a. @evleaks, has become quite famous in the tech world for his streak of accurate predictions in multiple categories of technology, spanning the past decade. Which is why many are taking this latest prediction of his, on the launch day of the S21 FE, as word written in stone.
Of course, this doesn't fully guarantee its accuracy, but given Evan Blass' track record, it very well may be the final date—and it isn't the first time this day has been thrown around, either. Back in October, as Android Police
mentions, two other acclaimed tipsters, Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach
, also confirmed the date of January 11th on Twitter as the scheduled date for the S21 FE launch.
There is a second date proposed for the long-delayed device as well, namely January 4th—exactly a week earlier. However, this leak, which just came out today, has had less backup than the January 11 date, and isn't a day of which we'd heard before.
Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24 on Twitter) revealed it on Twitter just this morning, together with the S21 FE launch price in the UK (still no word on U.S. prices, sorry peeps). Because of the corroboration of multiple trusted sources on tech leaks, we're inclined to lean towards the well corroborated January 11th date ourselves.
The Galaxy S21
Fe is set to be the second "fan edition" device in Samsung's history, in a trend that was born during the pandemic with the S20 FE: designed to give Samsung fans an alternative that amalgamated them all their favorite characteristics of the rest of the series, while keeping costs low by cutting down on the non-crucial aspects of the phone.
While the S20 FE arrived on October 2 of last year, the S21 FE has already been significantly delayed, to the point where people are asking themselves if it's even worth the trouble releasing last year's FE phone right in the shadow of the brand new Galaxy S22
flagships, which are due in February.
The S21 FE, however, was a definite hit with customers upon its release last year, launching for $699 (a full $300 less than the lowest-tier Galaxy S21
), and maintaining its place as one of Samsung's top three best-sold phones for a long time.
Despite its well-delayed launch, many Samsung fans are still excited to see what the S21 FE will have to offer on the launch date that appears to be exactly three weeks from now. And after all, it's supposed to offer some of the best qualities of the premium S21 series, while coming at a more affordable price.